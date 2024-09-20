Former porn star Jonathan Oddi tells police he was Diddy's ‘sex slave’ in shocking resurfaced clip

A resurfaced video shows former porn star Jonathan Oddi telling cops that he had been Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex slave. Oddi was arrested back in 2018 after allegedly shooting up one of Donald Trump’s golf courses. Jonathan Oddi tells police he was Diddy's ‘sex slave’ in resurfaced clip (AFP/ ANGELA WEISS, Miami Dade Department of Corrections)

The video shows Oddi being grilled by Miami investigators in the unrelated case. “I had sex with Cassie and Sean,” Oddi said in the interrogation footage, referring to Cassie Ventura. “He would masturbate and tell me what to do to Cassie. I was like a sex slave, okay. For them, that’s what I was.”

Oddi even claimed that he “caught herpes” during the alleged encounters with Ventura and Diddy. He also said he had taken “liquid cocaine” with them.

Jonathan Oddi’s arrest

Oddi’s bizarre allegations, however, were never substantiated. His claims about Diddy were among several allegations and conspiracy theories he came up with after he was in custody following the Trump golf course incident in May 2018.

During the incident, Oddi allegedly carried a US flag and ranted about the former president while storming into the lobby of the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami. He then exchanged gunfire with police.

Oddi was shot in the legs by cops at the time, and cuffed. Law enforcement sources said at the time that he had been ranting about Diddy and Barack Obama when he was arrested.

“He doesn’t like Obama. He doesn’t like Trump. And, apparently, he doesn’t like P. Diddy,” the source said of Oddi, according to the Miami Herald.

Oddi is now reportedly in custody in Miami-Dade County detention center on attempted murder of law-enforcement officers, armed burglary and armed grand theft charges over the 2018 incident. Meanwhile, after Diddy’s recent arrest, he is being held without bail at the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn pending his trial. The music mogul has been accused of running a criminal empire for over a decade, in which he allegedly sometimes forced women to take part in drugged-up sex shows with male sex workers, his indictment said.