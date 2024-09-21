Sean 'Diddy' Combs slept with ‘young boys and a famous pop star,' made tapes: Shocking claims in Kim Porter's book

Trigger Warning: This article contains sensitive information related to allegations of sexual abuse, physical violence, and drug use. Sean Diddy Combs was arrested in New York by the FBI in relation to multiple charges

An alleged memoir by Diddy’s later partner Kim Porter has surfaced, bringing serious claims about the rapper to light following his arrest on Monday on Sex trafficking charges. Titled "Kim's Lost Words: A Journey for Justice from the Other Side…," the tell-all book, reportedly comprised of diary entries, details shocking claims about Diddy's personal life, including accusations of child sexual abuse, infidelity, and possession of sex tapes involving young people.

Published by Los Angeles producer Chris Todd, just days before Combs' indictment, the book has raised further questions about the circumstances surrounding his arrest.

Alleged Kim Porter memoir accuses Diddy of sleeping with young boys

Kim Porter, who died in 2018, shared four children with Sean "Diddy" Combs. According to the Daily Mail’s findings, Porter allegedly kept a diary that she saved on a flash drive and gave to friends before her death. Later, Chris Todd, using the pseudonym "Jamal T. Millwood," published these diary entries as a book which has now become an Amazon bestseller and contains disturbing allegations against Combs, including physical abuse and child sexual abuse.

In the tell-all, Porter describes discovering and copying tapes that Combs made of himself having sex with underage boys he was managing, including an alleged tape involving an 18-year-old pop star who later became famous. For unversed, Todd has not provided any evidence to substantiate these claims.

In the book, she claims to have discovered videotapes of Sean's sexual encounters in his bedroom "vault" and planned to make copies for herself to protect against any potential backlash when she left him. However, she was shocked to see, “the gay parties are one thing, but the young boys, like [two hip hop stars formerly managed by Diddy] and [the then-18-year-old pop star]?! I would have never known.”

Diddy allegedly made ‘sex tapes’

The publisher of Kim Porter's memoir claims that he was offered access to rapper's alleged sex tapes, including one involving a teenage pop star. “I was given the memoir, 60 pages. I was also given a photo, and told if I wanted access to the Diddy sex tapes, I could have that also,” he said according to Mail.

He alleges that friends of Porter and Combs who gave him the memoir also had copies of the tapes and that there have been attempts to sell them to Hollywood documentary producers. “‘I know the celebrity source pretty well. I know how close they were to Kim and Diddy, and all the people in the hip-hop community,” he said.

Kim Porter’s book reveals Diddy’s twisted secrets

The memoir reveals a series of scandals involving Sean 'Diddy' Combs, including a 1999 nightclub shooting incident for which he allegedly made rapper Shyne take the blame. At the time both Diddy and his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez were arrested but were later released harmless while only only Shyne faced charges.

The book also discusses alleged orgies hosted by Diddy, which some participants have denied. “He hosted parties that were just a fancy name of orgies, and everyone wanted in,” the memoir claimed.

“We not only had threesomes, but we also swapped partners,” Kim Porter further continued. Diddy’s ex-partner claimed she had an open relationship with the rapper, detailing encounters with other celebrities, including a notable married woman and rapper Tupac Shakur.

“I got to do things with Sean I would never have been able to do with a straight man,” the book continued. “I woke up and left the bedroom where I was,… and Sean happened to be coming out of the bedroom’ with a chart-topping rapper – and the woman’s husband.”

Sean Combs ‘physically abused’ Kim Porter multiple times

The book details disturbing incidents of physical abuse that Sean "Diddy" Combs inflicted on Kim Porter. While Combs' history of violence, including a leaked clip of him physically assaulting his ex-partner Cassie Ventura, makes these allegations more credible, the memoir provides specific accounts of the abuse.

Porter describes multiple instances of violence, including the first time Combs hit her after she refused to use a strap-on on him. The book also recounts an alleged incident at Porter's apartment where Combs forcefully slammed her to the ground and threatened her with a gun, saying, "You're mine. You don't have a choice in that now. I can't live without you."

It’s important to highlight that the authenticity of these claims has yet to be verified. In July, Kim Porter's close friend Eboni Elektra addressed rumours on Instagram, stating that there was no book in progress, despite claims that Porter was writing one before her death from pneumonia.