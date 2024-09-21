Selena Gomez gives blunt reply to haters ‘victimising’ her for her inability to carry kids: ‘Screw anyone who…'

Selena Gomez is striking back at critics who have targeted her for sharing her personal struggles. The pop star, who has lived much of her life in the spotlight recently opened up about her inability to carry children and her experience with bipolar disorder. Now, in response to the criticism she has received for being open about these challenges, Gomez has delivered a strong message, emphasising the importance of vulnerability and self-acceptance while also asking haters to “kindly “f*** off.” Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez keep documenting their loved up moments on social media.

Selena Gomez slams critics after revealing she can’t carry a baby

“I truly believe that there is power in being vulnerable and telling people when you need help or when you want help — that is not shameful,” the Emmy-nominated star said in a viral video taken at a Women in Film dinner in Beverly Hills on Thursday night. “So yeah, I shared that I can’t carry a child. Yeah, I shared that I have bipolar. Screw off. That’s what my life is. That’s who I am,” she added.

This interview comes just over a week after the 32-year-old star, who has been dating music producer Benny Blanco for a while now, opened up about her medical history in an interview with Vanity Fair on September 9. She revealed that she won’t be able to give birth to her own children due to medical issues because that would “jeopardize both her life and the baby's.”

Gomez emphasised her desire to advocate for women by sharing her personal experiences. She believes being honest is key because everyone has their fair share of struggle. Acknowledging that she doesn’t have everything figured out the singer said, “I’m not a, you know, whatever. I am me, and that’s all I can be.”

‘Screw anyone who…’

“Do not ever let anyone tell you that you are not a good person,” the Love On singer said during the dinner interview which she attended with her younger sister, Gracie Teefey, 11. “Screw anyone who tells you you’re a victim. You’re a survivor in my book,” she added occasionally directing her words specifically to her while addressing the group of women.

The Calm Down singer, diagnosed with lupus years ago and a kidney transplant recipient since 2017, reflected on her medical history, sharing with Vanity Fair that it was something she “had to grieve for a while.”

Selena Gomez reveals she ‘can’t carry a baby’

After revealing that her body would risk the life of both mother and baby if she decided to carry a child, she added, “It’s not necessarily how I envisioned it. I thought it would unfold like it does for everyone else. But I’m in a much better place now. I see it as a blessing that there are amazing options like surrogacy and adoption, both of which are significant possibilities for me.”

Despite her health challenges, Selena Gomez, who currently shares a ‘very healthy’ relationship with Benny Blanco is determined to start a family. Gomez has expressed a strong desire to become a mother and is exploring options like surrogacy and adoption to build a family. Gomez sees these as blessings, not setbacks, and she's excited about the possibility of becoming a parent.

“I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me,” she said. “It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people.”