Selena Gomez recreates her applause reaction after losing the Emmy. Watch

Selena Gomez went into the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony fully prepared. The actor, who was nominated in the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category and lost to Jean Smart for Hacks, was seen applauding her when the camera faced her for a few seconds. It was almost a replication of when she appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where she rehearsed her reaction. (Also read: Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners: Hacks pulls off surprising victory; The Bear, Shogun dominate) Selena Gomez rehearsed her losing reaction at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Selena rehearses her losing face

A fan took to X to share a video combining both the clips of Selena, from the Emmy awards and The Tonight Show side by side, to reveal that both the reactions were almost the same. Selena knew how she would react if she lost, because she practiced! In the caption, the fan wrote, “Selena Gomez doing her practiced applause for if she lost at the EMMYs.”

It all happened when Selena accompanied her Only Murders In The Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short on The Tonight Show a few days ago. When host Jimmy Fallon asked her about her nomination, she went on to add that she has been rehearsing her losing face. She went ahead and showed it live, which included a cheerful applause with a side nod.

Reacting to the post, a fan commented, “She's so funny!” A second fan said, “Winning or losing, Selena’s a star! Love her dedication to being gracious.” A comment wrote, “Selena’s sense of humor is as brilliant as her talent! Love this!” “She went in prepared!” read a second comment.

More details

Selena was nominated alongside Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, Ayo Edebiri for The Bear, Maya Rudolph for Loot and Kristen Wiig for Palm Royale. This was her first Emmy nomination.

Selena was recently seen in the Spanish musical crime comedy film Emilia Perez, which had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May. She, along with co-stars Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Adriana Paz, were declared as the winners of Best Actress at the festival. The film released in France on August 21.