Emmy Awards 2024 winners list: The Daily Show gets Outstanding Talk Series
Emmy Awards 2024 winners list: The Bear actors won a couple of early awards of the night, including Jeremy Allen White for Best Actor in a Comedy Series.
The Emmy Awards kicked off in Los Angeles on Sunday, where historical epic Shogun – a tale of warring dynasties in feudal Japan – is poised to break all-time records at television's equivalent of the Oscars. "We haven't even given out a single award tonight, and yet Shogun has already made Emmy history," noted Daniel Levy, co-hosting with his father Eugene, in their opening segment. (Also Read: Emmy Award Predictions: Who will win? Who should win?)
Winners list
The Bear won a couple of early awards of the night. Firstly, Jeremy Allen White clinched a victory yet again in the category of Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of head chef in FX's The Bear. Here's the winners list:
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show – WINNER
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors — WINNER
The Voice
Outstanding scripted variety series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr. The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo – WINNER
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer – WINNER
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show — WINNER
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown — WINNER
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Dominic West, The Crown
Outstanding Drama Series
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear — WINNER
Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear — WINNER
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear — WINNER
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Lead Actress in Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Smart, Hacks — WINNER
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding writing for a drama series
The Crown, Ritz - Peter Morgan & Meriel Sheibani-Clare
Fallout, The End - Geneva Robertson-Dworet & Graham Wagner
Mr & Mrs Smith, First Date - Francesca Sloane & Donald Glover
Shogun, Anjin - Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks
Shogun, Crimson Sky - Rachel Kondo & Caillin Puente
Outstanding writing for a comedy series
Abbott Elementary, Career Day - Quinta Brunson
The Bear, Fishes - Christopher Storer & Joanna Calo
Girls5eva, Orlando - Meredith Scardino & Sam Means
Hacks, Bulletproof - Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs & Jen Statsky
The Other Two, Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good - Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider
What We Do In The Shadows, Pride Parade - Jake Bender & Zach Dunn
Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Baby Reindeer - Richard Gadd – WINNER
Black Mirror, Joan Is Awful - Charlie Brooker
Fargo, The Tragedy of the Commons - Noah Hawley
Fellow Travelers, You're Wonderful - Ron Nyswaner
Ripley - Steven Zaillian
True Detective: Night Country, Part 6 - Issa Lopez
Outstanding writing for a variety special
Alex Edelman: Just For Us – WINNER
Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees
John Early: Now More Than Ever
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man And The Pool
The Oscars
Outstanding directing for a drama series
The Crown, Sleep - Stephen Daldry
The Morning Show, The Overview Effect - Mimi Leder
Mr & Mrs Smith, First Date - Hiro Murai
Shogun, Crimson Sky - Frederick EO Toye
Slow Horses, Strange Games - Saul Metzstein
Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty, Beat LA - Salli Richardson-Whitfield
Outstanding directing for a comedy series
Abbott Elementary, Party - Randall Einhorn
The Bear, Fishes - Christopher Storer – WINNER
The Gentlemen, Refined Aggression - Guy Ritchie
Hacks, Bulletproof - Lucia Aniello
The Ms Pat Show, I’m The Pappy - Mary Lou Belli
Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Ripley - Steven Zaillian – WINNER
Baby Reindeer, Episode 4 - Weronika Tofilska
Fargo, The Tragedy of the Commons - Noah Hawley
Feud: Capote vs The Swans, Pilot - Gus Van Sant
Lessons In Chemistry, Poirot - Millicent Shelton
True Detective: Night Country - Issa Lopez
Shogun dominates nominations
Shogun is the most honoured single season of any show in Emmys history, having accrued 14 gongs in minor categories at a separate gala last weekend. With 14 wins in the minor categories, Shogun already eclipsed the previous record for number of Emmys for a drama in a single season, set by Game of Thrones with 12. Its biggest rival this year was former drama winner The Crown.
This is the second Emmys gala this year, after crippling twin strikes in Hollywood last year bumped the 2023 ceremony to January.
The show kicked off with its father-and-son hosts poking fun at the ongoing struggles of US broadcast television, dubbing the Emmys “TV's biggest night for honouring movie stars on streaming services.” Eugene Levy poked fun at criticism over whether The Bear is really a comedy, insisting: “In the true spirit of The Bear, we will not be making any jokes.”
The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is streaming in India on Lionsagte Play.
