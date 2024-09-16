The Emmy Awards kicked off in Los Angeles on Sunday, where historical epic Shogun – a tale of warring dynasties in feudal Japan – is poised to break all-time records at television's equivalent of the Oscars. "We haven't even given out a single award tonight, and yet Shogun has already made Emmy history," noted Daniel Levy, co-hosting with his father Eugene, in their opening segment. (Also Read: Emmy Award Predictions: Who will win? Who should win?) Emmy Awards 2024 winners list: The Daily Show gets Outstanding Talk Series

Winners list

The Bear won a couple of early awards of the night. Firstly, Jeremy Allen White clinched a victory yet again in the category of Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of head chef in FX's The Bear. Here's the winners list:

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show – WINNER

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors — WINNER

The Voice

Outstanding scripted variety series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr. The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo – WINNER

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer – WINNER

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show — WINNER

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown — WINNER

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Dominic West, The Crown

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear — WINNER

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear — WINNER

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear — WINNER

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Outstanding Lead Actress in Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks — WINNER

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding writing for a drama series

The Crown, Ritz - Peter Morgan & Meriel Sheibani-Clare

Fallout, The End - Geneva Robertson-Dworet & Graham Wagner

Mr & Mrs Smith, First Date - Francesca Sloane & Donald Glover

Shogun, Anjin - Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks

Shogun, Crimson Sky - Rachel Kondo & Caillin Puente

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

Abbott Elementary, Career Day - Quinta Brunson

The Bear, Fishes - Christopher Storer & Joanna Calo

Girls5eva, Orlando - Meredith Scardino & Sam Means

Hacks, Bulletproof - Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs & Jen Statsky

The Other Two, Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good - Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider

What We Do In The Shadows, Pride Parade - Jake Bender & Zach Dunn

Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Baby Reindeer - Richard Gadd – WINNER

Black Mirror, Joan Is Awful - Charlie Brooker

Fargo, The Tragedy of the Commons - Noah Hawley

Fellow Travelers, You're Wonderful - Ron Nyswaner

Ripley - Steven Zaillian

True Detective: Night Country, Part 6 - Issa Lopez

Outstanding writing for a variety special

Alex Edelman: Just For Us – WINNER

Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees

John Early: Now More Than Ever

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man And The Pool

The Oscars

Outstanding directing for a drama series

The Crown, Sleep - Stephen Daldry

The Morning Show, The Overview Effect - Mimi Leder

Mr & Mrs Smith, First Date - Hiro Murai

Shogun, Crimson Sky - Frederick EO Toye

Slow Horses, Strange Games - Saul Metzstein

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty, Beat LA - Salli Richardson-Whitfield

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

Abbott Elementary, Party - Randall Einhorn

The Bear, Fishes - Christopher Storer – WINNER

The Gentlemen, Refined Aggression - Guy Ritchie

Hacks, Bulletproof - Lucia Aniello

The Ms Pat Show, I’m The Pappy - Mary Lou Belli

Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Ripley - Steven Zaillian – WINNER

Baby Reindeer, Episode 4 - Weronika Tofilska

Fargo, The Tragedy of the Commons - Noah Hawley

Feud: Capote vs The Swans, Pilot - Gus Van Sant

Lessons In Chemistry, Poirot - Millicent Shelton

True Detective: Night Country - Issa Lopez

Shogun dominates nominations

Shogun is the most honoured single season of any show in Emmys history, having accrued 14 gongs in minor categories at a separate gala last weekend. With 14 wins in the minor categories, Shogun already eclipsed the previous record for number of Emmys for a drama in a single season, set by Game of Thrones with 12. Its biggest rival this year was former drama winner The Crown.

This is the second Emmys gala this year, after crippling twin strikes in Hollywood last year bumped the 2023 ceremony to January.

The show kicked off with its father-and-son hosts poking fun at the ongoing struggles of US broadcast television, dubbing the Emmys “TV's biggest night for honouring movie stars on streaming services.” Eugene Levy poked fun at criticism over whether The Bear is really a comedy, insisting: “In the true spirit of The Bear, we will not be making any jokes.”

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is streaming in India on Lionsagte Play.