The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards take place in India early Monday morning, celebrating the best in Television. Shogun, The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, and The Morning Show have all received a ton of nominations. It’s time to predict whether your favourite show is going to take home a trophy. (Also Read – Best of the Emmy Nominees: Reservation Dogs and Ripley are just as good as Shogun, The Crown but not as widely watched) Emmy Award Predictions: Who will win? Who should win?

It’s important to note that unlike most other awards, the Emmys don’t follow the calendar year; they have their own nomination window that runs from June to May each year, which means that some of the shows have had a whole new season since then. For example, all the nominations for The Bear are for its outstanding second season, not the meandering third season that came out a couple of months ago.

Here are our predictions for the top awards of the night:

Best Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Will Win: This adaptation of James Clavell’s novel was nearly a decade in the making. Shogun told the story of feudal Japan and its power struggles seen through the eyes of an English captain. The show was an epic exciting adventure that kept viewers hooked from premiere to finale.



Anna Sawai as Lady Mariko in Shogun.(Instagram)

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Will Win: The Bear had a crackling second season, with all the characters coming into their own. The one-two punch of Fishes and Forks was the show at its finest. But the question still remains… is The Bear even a comedy? Should this be competing in the Drama category?

Should Win: Hacks and Only Murders in the Building have consistently been the funniest shows on TV in the last couple of years, and a win for either would not surprise. It’s also the only chance for Emmy voters to recognise Reservation Dogs, but shows like these are always underappreciated and it’s a pleasant surprise that it even got nominated.

Jeremy Allen White in The Bear

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Will Win: Ripley’s TV adaptation was slow, methodical, filled with tension, and extremely compelling - much like the man himself. The show made a lot of big decisions - black-and-white, Andrew Scott (who is way too old to play Ripley), but every choice worked perfectly. On the other hand, don’t count out Richard Gadd’s shocking Baby Reindeer.

Ripley is based on Patricia Highsmith's 1955 crime novel The Talented Mr. Ripley

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba (Hijack)

Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)

Walton Goggins (Fallout)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun)

Dominic West (The Crown)

Will Win: It’s a weak field this year, but the award should go to Hiroyuki Sanada for his regal performance as Toranaga the man who claims he doesn’t want to be Shogun. Sanada’s skill at playing inscrutable for other characters in the show while also letting the audience in on every choice is a masterclass in acting.

Hiroyuki Sanada as Toranga in Shogun

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)

Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)

Anna Sawai (Shogun)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Will Win: This is the easiest category to predict this year. Anna Sawai was a revelation as Mariko-sama, the reluctant translator in Shogun. Sawai played the conflict between loyalty and feelings perfectly and this should be the start of a long career.

Anna Sawai as Mariko-sama in Shogun

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dog)

Will Win: Returning winner Jeremy Allen White is the shoo-in in this category, and one of my favourite actors this year. He is literally the best actor in this list, but not a single thing he does is funny, his Carmy is a purely dramatic role.

Should Win: Any of the three old guys - Larry David, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, would be worthy winners in this category.

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto in The Bear.

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Maya Rudolph (Loot)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)

Will Win: This is a tough category with The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri moving into lead after competing in the supporting category last year. It’s between her and Quinta Brunson, both of whom are great in their shows.

Should Win: Selena Gomez is an underappreciated part of the Only Murders trio. With each passing season, she’s held her ground against legends like Steve Martin and Martin Short, and her millennial energy is the perfect foil for their geriatric antics.

Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin in Only Murders in the Building

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)

Jon Hamm (Fargo)

Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)

Andrew Scott (Ripley)

Will Win: It’s Ripley all the way, Andrew Scott is electrifying as the slippery Tom Ripley. His casting announcement was met with negativity because of the age difference between him and the much younger character, but Scott manages to use that incongruity to his advantage.

Andrew Scott as Ripley

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)

Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry)

Juno Temple (Fargo)

Sofía Vergara (Griselda)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Will Win: It’s a tie between Jodie Foster, who brings a sharp edge to her fierce, dogged, and unlikeable cop in the latest instalment of the True Detective saga; and Sofia Vergara’s transformation into the titular drug lord Griselda. They’re both equally good in an overall weak year for good roles in this category.

Jodie Foster in a still from True Detective

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will stream in India live at 5:30 am on Monday, September 16, on Lionsgate Play.