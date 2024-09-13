Best of the Emmy Nominees: Reservation Dogs and Ripley are just as good as Shogun, The Crown but not as widely watched

Television’s big night is coming soon. On Sunday evening (Monday morning for us in India), the who’s who of TV will gather at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles for the 76th Annual Emmy Awards. FX is expected to have a great night with their Japan-set drama Shogun (read our review here) leading the pack with 27 nominations and their Chicago-set comedy The Bear landing 23 nominations, a comedy series record. Also read | Creative Arts Emmys 2024: Shogun breaks record with most wins, Jamie Lee Curtis scores her first for The Bear Ripley is based on Patricia Highsmith's 1955 crime novel The Talented Mr. Ripley

The other big guns include HBO’s True Detective: Night Country, Netflix’s The Crown, and Apple TV+’s The Morning Show. But the Emmys also shine a light on shows that are just as good (and in some cases better), but haven’t been able to break out to wider audiences for whatever reason. Let’s take a look at some of these nominated shows and why they deserve to be in your watchlists.

Comedy

Reservation Dogs

The Academy finally decided to recognise the RezDogs in a couple of major categories (Best Comedy and Best Actor) after the fiercely-loved show ended late last year. RezDogs was a heartwarming and life-affirming tale about growing up, wanting to leave, and realizing that home is not just a place, but a community. The show effortlessly switches between being hilariously funny and heart-breaking. RezDogs came to an end earlier this year with its third season, but we can always go back home to the reservation. Mvto!

Hacks

An ageing comedy star hires a young writer to make her more edgy and relevant sounds like the perfect setup, and it is. Jean Smart is magnificent as Deborah Vance, a hardened veteran of show business who had to fight for every scrap, and Hannah Einbinder is a revelation as the talented scribe who has no idea how to navigate the muddy waters of Hollywood. They’re both nominated along with several members of the cast of this odd couple comedy that doubles as a biting satire of the entertainment world.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

This TV reimagining of the 2005 Brangelina movie was originally set to be created by and star the unlikely but explosive combination of Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover. Maya Erskine stepped in to star as Mrs. Smith after Waller-Bridge dropped out of the project. The show deftly explores the idea of marriage refracted through the prism of high-stakes espionage. Smith garnered nominations for its lead couple as well as a slew of supporting and guest cast.

Limited Series/Anthology

Ripley

Andrew Scott stars as the very talented Mr. Ripley that we all know from the film adaptation with Matt Damon. The 8 episode limited series is a showcase for Scott who gets to flex all of his acting muscles. In the age of virtual production, Ripley was shot entirely on location in beautiful small towns in Italy, and every frame of the black-and-white cinematography has a painterly quality. Be warned, the show is filled with so much dread and tension that it’s almost difficult to watch, but it is very rewarding and Andrew Scott expertly brings out the inherent loneliness of being Tom Ripley.

Variety Series

The Old Man and the Pool

Comedian Mike Birbiglia is back with his signature understated but engaging style. If you haven't seen Mike’s stand-up before, The Old Man and the Pool is a great place to start. His approach to comedy is all about relatable storytelling strategically infused with punchlines. This latest special deals with health, mortality, and rebirth, all delivered with Birbiglia’s unique sense of humour. If you're a fan, check out his podcast Working It Out, where he chats with a different comedian every week as they workshop new untested material.

