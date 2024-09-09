 Creative Arts Emmys 2024: Shogun breaks record with most wins - Hindustan Times
Creative Arts Emmys 2024: Shogun breaks record with most wins, Jamie Lee Curtis scores her first for The Bear

BySantanu Das
Sep 09, 2024 01:56 PM IST

The Creative Arts Emmys proved that FX's Shogun was the undisputed frontrunner, and has already broken a record before the main ceremony airs next week.

The Creative Arts Emmys were announced on Sunday, and FX's Shogun did a near-sweep at the ceremony. The acclaimed historical drama took home 14 Emmys, and has now broken the record for winning the most Emmys ever for a single season. The Bear followed close, with 7 wins, in the comedy category, including the first for actor Jamie Lee Curtis for Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. (Also read: Maya Rudolph bags 6th Emmy, Angela Basset wins her first at Creative Arts Emmys)

Shogun and The Bear dominated the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
Shogun and The Bear dominated the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Shogun sweeps Emmy

The Creative Arts Emmys took place at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, but was not televised live. With 14 wins, Shogun has now broken the record of 13 that was previously set by the 2008 limited series John Adams.

Shogun won in Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing, Best Picture Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Period Costumes, Best Main Title Design, Best Production Design, Best Prosthetic Makeup, Best Stunt Performance, Best Casting for a Drama, Best Special Visual Effects, Best Period/Fantasy Makeup, Best Period/Fantasy Hairstyling and Best Guest Actor in a Drama for Néstor Carbonell.

Shogun is based on James Clavell’s 1975 historical fiction novel, and chronicles political upheavals in 17th century feudal Japan during the pre-Edo period. It stars Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis, and Tadanobu Asano.

The Bear clinches 7 wins

The Bear followed with 7 wins in the comedy category, including ones for Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing, Best Picture Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Casting in a Comedy, Best Guest Actor in a Comedy for Jon Bernthal and Best Guest Actress in a Comedy for Jamie Lee Curtis.

Some of the other shows which also won Emmys on Sunday evening were The Morning Show, Baby Reindeer, Ripley, Only Murders in the Building, The Crown and Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

The main ceremony, hosted by Dan and Eugene Levy, will air at 5.30 PM IST on September 15 on ABC.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
