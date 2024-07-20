Emmy nominations watch guide: Here's where you can watch Shogun, The Bear, True Detective, and other best shows of 2023
The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will stream live in India at 5:30 am on September 16 on Lionsgate Play. Here's where you can catch the nominated shows.
Nominations for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced earlier this week. While a new series like Shogun took the cake for most nominations, favourites like The Bear and The Crown strike back to bag some more. Here's where you can watch these Emmy-nominated shows in India. (Also Read – Emmy nominees 2024: Shogun, The Bear lead with 25 and 23 nominations)
Shogun
Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks' historical drama is based on James Clavell's 1975 book of the same name. The show, starring Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai, became the first Japanese-language show to be nominated for an Emmy in the Oustanding Drama series. It also became the first non-English series to bag 25 nominations, the most for this year, after Netflix's 2021 Korean reality show Squid Game. You can stream Shogun in India on Disney+ Hotstar.
The Bear season 3
Christopher Storer's Emmy-winning dramedy barely made the cut for this year's nominations when season 3 dropped last month. Jeremy Allen White's Hulu show can be streamed in India on Disney+ Hotstar.
Only Murders in the Building season 3
Ahead of season 4 release on August 27, you can watch the Emmy-nominated season 3 on Disney+ Hotstar. It's a whodunit comedy starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short, Steve Martin, Meryl Streep, and Paul Rudd.
True Detective: Night Country
Issa Lopez's fourth instalment of the anthology crime drama sees Jodie Foster return to TV for the first time after 1975 as Detective Danvers. The show is streaming in India on JioCinema.
The Crown season 6
The concluding instalment of Peter Morgan's historical drama based on the British royal family has bagged the most nominations for Netflix. The show, starring Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, and Lesley Manville, can be streamed on Netflix India.
Here's where else you can watch the other Emmy-nominated shows in India:
Fallout – Prime Video
The Gilded Age – JioCinema
The Morning Show – Apple TV+
Mr. and Mrs. Smith – Prime Video
Slow Horses – Apple TV+
3 Body Problem – Netflix
Hijack – Apple TV+
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty – JioCinema
Abbott Elementary – Disney+ Hotstar
Curb Your Enthusiasm – JioCinema
Hacks – JioCinema
Palm Royale – Apple TV+
Reservation Dogs – Disney+ Hotstar
What We Do in the Shadows – Disney+ Hotstar
Loot – Apple TV+
Baby Reindeer – Netflix
Fargo – Disney+ Hotstar
Lessons in Chemistry – Apple TV+
Ripley – Netflix
Feud: Capote vs. the Swans – Disney+ Hotstar
Griselda – Netflix
The Sympathizer – JioCinema
Under the Bridge – Disney+ Hotstar
The Gentlemen – Netflix
Black Mirror – Netflix
Girls5eva – Netflix
The Other Two – JioCinema
The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will stream live in India at 5:30 am on September 16 on Lionsgate Play. Here's where you can catch the nominated shows.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.