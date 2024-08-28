Jeremy Allen White finally reunites with Calvin Klein, giving major drip; thirsty netizens react

Acclaimed for his Emmy Award-winning role as Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto in The Bear, Jeremy Allen White is finally back for his second Calvin Klein campaign. This time though, the actor's return is marked by a poolside twist and actual jeans in this new set of visuals; the heartthrob models Calvin Klein's updated fall collection, which highlights the evergreen sentiment of “if it ain't broke, don't fix it.” Styled by Emmanuelle Alt in a series of straight denim and devious underwear, Jeremy appears in the ad to the tunes of Crimson and Clover by The Shacks. Jeremy Allen White reunites with Calvin Klein, gives major drip

Carmy first captured attention last January with a viral campaign, where he was seen shirtless on a tattered couch. His latest appearance, however, takes the scene to Los Angeles, where he lounges poolside in the brand’s newest denim and underwear collection. The campaign was directed and photographed by Mert Alas and contrasts sharply with the actor's previous rooftop shoot in Manhattan.

Netizens react

The last time Jeremy was on the Times Square billboard for his first campaign, people all over the world collectively lost their minds. It might feel like he is simply a one-hit-wonder, but his second CK campaign has caused almost the exact same type of reactions across social media.

Many fans pointed out how effortlessly Jeremy captured that classic cool vibe, claiming that alleged girlfriend Rosalia just knew it. “Rosalia you knew what you were doing 🔥🔥🤷‍♂️,” said one. Another comment that nailed it said, “Okay Rosalia I get now.” And you know what, so do we.

Others, understandably, could not stop foaming at the mouth. “I ❤️ fashion (I’m having impure thoughts)," said a user on Reddit. Another kept it brief, “Is it hot in here or is it just me?” One user was excited to show their devotion, “Oh my. Yes, please. Swoon. He can wear WHATEVER he wants to wear. Anytime. Anywhere.”

Jeremy's laid-back yet sophisticated appearance was the perfect fit for this campaign, capturing the essence of classic Americana with a modern, masculine edge. While the outfits were simple, Calvin Klein is yet another brand that looks to have shifted their strategy. From trying to tell a whole story in a short amount of time, they're now focused on simply emulating a vibe in this 5-second economy. According to the internet, it's working and we cannot wait to see more.