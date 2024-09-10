Selena Gomez calls Benny Blanco ‘complete light in my life’ amid health concerns: ‘Never been loved this way’

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s love comes naturally to each other. Gomez gushed that she has “never been loved” in the way she’s now in a relationship with Blanco. In an interview with Vanity Fair on Monday, September 9, Gomez divulged details about her relationship with the music producer after sharing that she cannot carry children. Selena Gomez gushes about beau Benny Blanco amid health concerns.(@selenagomez/Instagram)

Also Read: Selena Gomez shares motherhood plans, says she ‘can't carry’ her own children

Selena Gomez gushes about romance with Benny Blanco

In the interview with Vanity Fair, about her relationship with Blanco, she said, “I’ve never been loved this way. He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.” Gomez also referred to Beau Blanco’s interview with Howard Stern in May where he dropped hints of tying the knot with the Same Old Love singer.

When Stern revealed that he hoped for the two to marry soon, Blanco replied, “You and me both.” Referring to this interview segment, Gomez revealed to the media outlet, “He can’t lie. After the interview, I was dying laughing. Like, ‘Anything else you wanted to put out there?'”

Last month, the couple sparked engagement rumours when the singer posted a selfie of herself where she covered her left ring finger with a pink heart emoji. She also followed a wedding planner on TikTok soon after the engagement rumours. The two sparked dating rumours in December 2023 following working together on music, as reported by Page Six.

Also Read: Jeremy Renner shares ghastly footage of Davis wildfire as he evacuates his home

Selena Gomez shares her health concerns

Gomez divulged about her plans for a family and her health issues amid the engagement controversy. She discussed her 2013 Lupus diagnosis and kidney transplant along with mental health issues. She revealed to the media outlet, “I haven’t ever said this but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

However, the Kill ‘em with Kindness singer expressed that adoption and surrogacy have opened gates of “huge possibilities” for her. She added, “It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different.”