Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck back to school night business looking ‘cool and cordial’: Divorce cancel?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reunited. The couple, on the verge of divorce with proceedings already underway, was spotted demonstrating a united front for the sake of their children. The estranged couple came together to attend their kids' back-to-school night on Tuesday, much like the normal Bennifer who used to partake in these rituals before they began living separately. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a movie-worthy romance, but it ended.

This outing marks their second sighting together after they were seen kissing and holding hands a few days ago, leading fans to wonder if they might withdraw their divorce.

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck back-to-school outings

J.Lo and Affleck share a large blended family, which includes the actor’s three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Samuel, 12, Seraphina, 15, and Violet, 18. Lopez shares twins Emme and Max, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The pop star maintains a close bond with all her children, including the ones they share.

According to TMZ, Lopez and Affleck were spotted "making their way" to the event at a Los Angeles-area school where their children are enrolled. Violet, the oldest child of the Accountant 2 star, was absent as she recently started college.

Also read: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Hamptons sex parties involved ketamine-high gay rappers and celebrities in shocking acts: Report

Sources close to the couple told TMZ that Lopez and Affleck "were totally cool with each other and very cordial" during the event. The insiders explained that despite their separation, they remain "a couple who still care for each other" and are deeply committed to their children's well-being.

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck still getting divorced?

While fans believe that Jen and Ben might reconcile, given that they have started hanging out together after a months-long separation, social media is abuzz with comments about "Bennifer making a powerful comeback," "oh, so divorce cancelled," and "hoping they cancel their divorce." However, one source alleged to the entertainment outlet that they will proceed with the divorce filing.

Also read: Lady Gaga breaks silence on ‘she is a man’ claims on Bill Gates show: ‘I didn’t feel like victim…’

“They are still moving forward with their divorce,” the source confirmed. It appears that the Gigli co-stars have come together primarily for their children, who remain very close to both parents.

Lopez filed legal documents to end her marriage with Affleck on August 20 sans a divorce attorney, just two years after their second wedding ceremony. The couple initially married in a private ceremony at The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas in July 2022, followed by a lavish star-studded reception in Georgia the following month.

Bennifer recent reunion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a bit of a surprise reunion at the Beverly Hills Hotel over lunch. The couple, living separately for a while now was spotted holding hands and sharing a kiss while dining separately from their children at the Polo Lounge.

Insiders revealed to Page Six that the Gone Girl star "could not keep his hands off" Lopez during their lunch. A source commented on their undeniable sexual chemistry, stating, "They have always had a lot of sexual chemistry. They are still attracted to one another."