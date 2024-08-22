Jennifer Lopez's ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez shares cryptic note on Instagram after Bennifer divorce

Alex Rodriguez's cryptic quote post Bennifer divorce

A quote attributed to the retired MLB player via The Con.cept's Instagram page read, “You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction.” Alex later shared the image on his Instagram story shortly after news of Jennifer's divorce filing broke.

Jennifer Lopez-Alex Rodriguez relationship

Jennifer and Alex began dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019. They officially ended their engagement in April 2021. At that time, the former couple issued a joint statement to USA Today, which read, “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce without legal representative

Jennifer filed for divorce on Tuesday in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Her petition for the dissolution of their marriage was filed on the two-year anniversary of their Georgia wedding. The Atlas actor filed for divorce on her own, without an attorney or legal representative. She stated the separation date as April 26, 2024, which is about four months ago. This timeline makes sense as the couple spent their summer living apart.

Ben Affleck flew back to LA

Ben spent time with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three kids before the oldest, Violet, moved to Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. He flew back to LA the same day the divorce was filed. Ben and Jennifer (Garner) were spotted leaving the airport together in a car.