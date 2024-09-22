Kim Kardashian's lawyer 'issues' social media user with cease and desist over claims related to Diddy's infamous tapes

A user recently posted a video on X, claiming Kim Kardashian was involved in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ infamous tapes and was under an FBI investigation. Diddy was arrested on Monday night in Manhattan and was later charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. The arrest was made after several lawsuits were filed against him accusing him of sexual abuse and violence including the first one from his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Kim Kardashian's lawyer issued a cease and desist to a user on X, who accused her of being involved in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ legal troubles. Mike Coppola/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP), REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

The user who posted the video received an order to take down the post from the social media platform via Kim’s lawyer.

Kim Kardashian’s lawyer sends ‘Cease and desist’ order

A user of the social networking site, X, shared a post with images of a cease and desist order from the SKIMS owner’s lawyer, Christina Davis. The user received the order in the e-mail after they posted claiming Kim was under FBI investigation for being involved in Diddy’s infamous videos. The user accused the billionaire of blackmail and drugging men and possibly embroiled with the notorious tapes.

The post read, “Kim Kardashian's lawyer hit me with a cease and desist after I posted a video where someone suggested she might be under FBI investigation for blackmail, drugging men, and possibly being involved in the infamous Diddy tapes.”

However, the user stated that such orders are “nothing’ and will continue to speak out on the matter. The caption added, “Their threats and intimidation are pointless—nothing can stop what's about to unfold. Let me be clear: if I suddenly go silent, I am not suicidal.” The caption concluded with “I’ve now become a target of Balenciaga’s most powerful partner.”

The alleged order from Kim’s lawyer stated, “I'm an attorney for Kim Kardashian and write to demand that you immediately CEASE AND DESIST from publishing false and defamatory statements on the X account @ShadowofEzra about my client.” It further referred to the post shared by the user earlier due to which the order was being sent to then.

It further read, “Your statements claiming Ms Kardashian has committed crimes or is involved or being investigated for crimes are categorically false and illegal.” It also demanded the removal of the said video accusing Kim be removed immediately else “Ms. Kardashian will pursue legal action for your defamatory statements.”

Netizens react to the order

The netizens were quick to react to the order allegedly sent by Kim's lawyer. A user wrote, “I'm not saying this is fake, but this is fake.” A second user wrote, “This is literally the fakest thing you could post. Her email is http://kardashianjenner.com LMFAOOO - people are such bozos they really believe everything and anything eh.” Another user wrote, “tbh while this is sorta a shady account the cease and desist has me reconsidering bc if it wasn't true why not ignore it like other silly rumours and nastiness online.”

While user believed in the order when a user wrote on X, “Balenciaga the fashion house that published kids and BDSM bears…Backing Kardashian, who’s hiding from Diddy issues…” Another user wrote, “U KNOW WHEN THIS TYPE OF PLAYER STARTS TO MAKE THREATS, U KNOW U R OVER THE TARGET! ACTS LIKE THESE PROVE THE POINT AND THE LOGIC BEING EXPOSED!"