Sean 'Diddy' Combs reportedly selling assets to cover escalating legal fees after arrest

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has set a “desperate” cut sale of his assets in motion following his arrest and the scandal. An insider revealed to Radar Online that Diddy is selling off his assets even below their intrinsic value to pay the mounting legal fees. He was arrested on Monday night and has been since locked up with his bail being denied twice. He was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution Sean 'Diddy' Combs is selling assets below value to cover legal fees after his arrest for serious charges including sex trafficking. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

Civil judgment adds to Diddy’s legal woes

His legal stress keeps increasing with the latest addition where a Michigan judge slammed him with a $100 million civil default judgment. The amount was paid to settle accusations of Diddy drugging and sexually assaulting a man, 27 years ago in an argy in Detroit. The 51-year-old man who is currently serving up his sentence of 75 years of imprisonment alleged that Diddy spiked his drink and abused him while he was unconscious in a soiree in 1997. The inmate, Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith is in jail for first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

In June, he mentioned in his complaint that he passed out after, “Sean Combs said to me, 'I added a little something to (the drink) for you. I will get (sex) from you anyway, one way or another.'" Diddy denied the allegations but failed to file a lawsuit against him and ended up paying Derrick $10 million per month. The complaint against Diddy is one of the several lawsuits filed against him accusing him of sexual assault and physical abuse.

Diddy sale out his LA home

The many lawsuits against Diddy followed after his girlfriend, Cassie Ventura filed the first one accusing him of sexually assaulting her and physically abusing her during their relationship which lasted for a decade. The case closed the very next day and the hip-hop mogul denied the allegations calling them “sickening”. He later tried to sell his LA home which stretches over 17,000 square ft. and was raided by the FBI during an investigation of $6.1 million. A source told the media outlet, “The walls certainly seem to be closing in on him."