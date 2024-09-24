Diddy was ready to fight Will Smith over JLo? Decades-old rumour comes back to life in resurfaced video

Another blast to the past unravelling bits of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has resurfaced in the wake of the music mogul's arrest on September 16 and subsequent indictment. A decades-old rumour surrounding the Bad Boy Records founder, his ex-girl Jennifer Lopez, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith has been dug out from under the ocean as the widely circulated video of a Jimmy Kimmel Live segment did numbers on social media. In 2023, Diddy addressed the decades-old rumour that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith tried to "pick up" Jennifer Lopez.

The TV host put Combs on the hot seat, pushing him to address a rumour that the Hancock star and his wife tried to rope Diddy's ex, JLo, into a threesome while they were still dating. For reference, Lopez and the Bad Boy for Life dated on and off from 1999 to 2001. This particular interaction between Kimmel and the rapper reemerged alongside dozens of other videos that sneak a peek into the disgraced mogul's allegedly questionable history.

Which Diddy-Jennifer Lopez rumour, also involving Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, is being talked about?

Towards the end of last year, Diddy made an appearance on the talk show. Jimmy saw the opportunity and popped the infamous question, leaving him speechless. The air of awkwardness is palpable through the screen as one watches the scene unfold.

“Hey, speaking of love, I saw a guy on the internet the other day. He said he used to be your security guard,” began Kimmel on the issue.

“He said that when you were dating JLo, Will Smith and Jada tried to pick her up on a threesome and you were gonna beat up Will Smith. Is that true?”

Combs was at a loss for words and remained tongue-tied. Although the singer expressionlessly glared at Kimmel for a moment, the drastic switch in his mien from a second before was evidently traceable.

P. Diddy quickly switched his mood in an instant yet again, and quipped back: ‘Well this show has gotten crazier since the last time I was here.”

Jimmy nudged him again, “It’s all about love though, that’s not true?” Diddy adamantly denied the claim as he questioned its credibility. “No! No, you really heard that?”

Jimmy joked, “Yeah, I watched it on the internet. You're telling me I can't believe everything I read?”

Diddy incredulously laughed at the suggestion and said, "I don't know what you're talking about. Jimmy, I thought we was friends.”

How did the rumour break out originally?

Multiple former associates of the musician or distantly connected contacts have been actively speaking out against him since CNN leaked an old surveillance video showing Combs physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a California hotel. Diddy’s former bodyguard Gene Deal has especially been outspoken about his purportedly morally grey history for a while, too. Interestingly, Jimmy Kimmel was also referencing an episode of The Art of Dialogue podcast, in which Deal mentioned the rumour in question.

The former member of the Bad Boy Records' security team said on the podcast: “We were at a birthday party that I think Matt Damon was giving for Ben Affleck. It was just a little gathering at the Four Seasons. Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Puff, Will Smith and Jada were sitting on [one] side of the room.”

He continued, “[Puff] stood up. And when he stood up, he walked and did his arms a certain kind of way like [crossing them]. I go over towards him and he said to me, ‘Yo, I think Will and Jada are trying to scoop up Jennifer. I want you to stay close ’cause I’ma snuff him.'”

“That sh*t was funny. He thought that Jada and Will were coming on too strong to Jennifer, making advances,” Deal added.

On September 17, 2024, a federal indictment against the rapper was unsealed, revealing the three-count charges accusing him of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; racketeering conspiracy; and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has denied all charges.