Usher aided Diddy to gain control over young Justin Bieber, claims Jaguar Wright: ‘It wasn’t until Usher took over…'

In a recently surfaced TikTok video, American singer Jaguar Wright claimed and revealed that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs had been trying to gain control over Justin Bieber when he was young. Diddy was struggling to get a hold of the young singer until Usher stepped in. According to Wright, Usher helped the now-disgraced mogul as he took over the management and then handed Bieber to Diddy for 48 hours. Jaguar Wright claims in a TikTok video that Usher helped Diddy gain temporary control over young Justin Bieber (@justinbieber/Instagram, REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo))

Jaguar Wright reveals Usher helped Diddy to control Bieber

A user on X, Shadow of Ezra, posted a video of Wright on the microblogging site in which she divulged that Usher helped Diddy gain control over young Bieber. Wright said in the video, “Diddy had been trying to get Bieber for a minute but his [Bieber] management was trying to back him off. But it wasn’t until Usher took over management and had guardianship and gave the temporary guardianship to Diddy for 48 hours. Think about that.”

She continued, “He’s already been to the hospital, that situation Gene was talking about, and you still took Bieber there.” The situation here was referred to Diddy being accused of grooming Usher by his ex-bodyguard. She added, “You [referring to Usher] got the custody first and he [Diddy] had already tried. They wouldn’t let him.”

She further explained, “Actually someone made reference to the fact that the way Diddy was trying to get Bieber was looking a little predatory. And then Usher came in, discovered it and managed him and promised to look after him and then sent him to the Diddler. Does that sound like a good guy? Now that we what Diddy is really like.”

The video concluded with Wright saying, ‘They did not see the intentions were in his heart when he took Justin Bieber there.”

Usher recently seemingly wiped off all his tweets from X, formerly known as Twitter, and later claimed that his account was hacked. The incident occurred following Diddy’s arrest as he faces serious charges and a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

Netizens react to Wright’s revelations

Netizens were in disbelief and criticised Usher on the social media platform. A user on X wrote, “Looks like Usher was actually an Usher for Diddys ‘events’.” A second user wrote, “F*** Usher. F*** Diddy” A third user wrote, “Usher did child Bieber so wrong and now is doing everything to cover his tracks, vile human.” Another user wrote, “He needs to pay for what he did to Bieber.”

Netizens also expressed sympathy for Bieber as one user wrote, “My heart hurts for Justin yes. To have to relive his trauma all over the internet for the past week is really saddening,” while another wrote, “As a millennial who grew up listening to these artists… I really don’t have words. I really feel for Justin Bieber. To say that people failed him isn’t even the right term. It’s so much worse than that.”