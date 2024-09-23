Usher says 'account hacked' after wiping tweets post-Diddy arrest, P!nk and Megan Fox follow suit

Usher left his fans in a frenzy over the weekend by mysteriously deleting his entire X (formerly Twitter) account. Soon after Pink and Megan Fox also cleaned up their digital spaces. The timing of their digital detox, closely following the arrest of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs on sex trafficking and racketeering charges has sparked a row of speculation and intrigue among fans and the public. Usher's Social Media Wipe Sparks Speculation Amid Diddy's Legal Troubles. Megan Fox and P!nk follow suit. (Photo- Getty)

While people were quick to speculate if Usher was distancing himself from the drama, the R&B star shut down the rumours saying his account ‘was hacked.’ But seems like not everyone is convinced.

Usher claims ‘account was hacked’ after tweets disappear

Amid the challenging time when several high-profile celebrities, once regulars at Diddy's extravagant 'White Parties' and part of his inner circle, are being urged to speak out against his alleged misdeeds, Usher, who worked under Diddy's wing from a young age, has sparked speculation with his sudden social media wipe. For the unversed, Usher has not been named in any of Diddy's crimes.

As twitter started linking the move with now disgraced rapper held behind Brookyln bars, The Hey Daddy crooner took to his social media and wrote, “Account got hacked and damn y'all ran with it!” the singer continued, “See you tonight at Intuit Dome.”

“He is making excuse y’all..we know that was intentional,” a social media user commented. “Usher has wiped his entire Twitter history, erasing over 7,000 of his old tweets,” another added.

Even though Usher hasn't been charged with anything, he and Ne-Yo were mentioned as people who saw Diddy physically assaulting his then girlfriend Cassie Ventura. The artist’s history with the music mogul dates back to 1994, when Usher was just 13,14.

P!nk deletes all her Twitter posts after Usher

Shortly after Usher's account wipe, which he claimed was due to a hack, singer P!nk also deleted nearly all her posts on X (formerly Twitter), leaving only two retweets from 2016 and 2017. Like Usher, P!nk has not been implicated in Diddy's case either, and there is no known connection between her and the rapper.

However, fans speculated that her decision to delete her tweets might be linked to Diddy's recent arrest, given that the whole music industry is buzzing with tension right now. Many pointed out, though, that she had removed most of her posts months before any of the Diddy-related incidents took place.

Diddy, who has been in the business since the 1990s, is infamous for hosting what have now been labeled as ‘freak off’ parties. These notorious gatherings of Hollywood A-listers reportedly lasted for days, with prosecutors alleging during his recent trial that he used violence and threats to force women into drug-fueled orgies with male escorts.

Megan Fox follows the suit

Adding fuel to the fire, Megan Fox has now wiped her Instagram clean and erased her Twitter feed, sparking the same rumours surrounding around Usher and P!nk. The internet is buzzing with theories, with some fans convinced that if Diddy could date J.Lo, his Hollywood connections run even deeper. (Interestingly JLO didn’t delete anything).

Fox, known for her eyebrow-raising confession about drinking “drops” of blood with ex-lover Machine Gun Kelly in a "ritual" manner, became the target of online sleuths. One user chimed in, “Not surprised @meganfox is involved with @Diddy. Another freak pushing her freak ideologies on her sons.” Another comment read, “Megan Fox is the latest to join the social media erasure brigade.”

When Usher claimed witnessing ‘wild stuffs’ at Diddy’s home

In a 2004 interview, Usher recalled a moment from when he was just 13 and living with Diddy. He described witnessing "very curious things" during his time in the music mogul’s house.

“I got a chance to see some things... I don't know if I could even understand what I was looking at," he shared on The Howard Stern Show. “I had curiosity of my own. I just didn’t understand it. It was pretty wild. It was crazy.”