Usher claimed witnessing ‘pretty wild things’ while living with Diddy in old interview: ‘There were always girls…'

In a resurfaced old interview, Usher revealed that he saw a series of “very curious things” when he was living with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs during his teenage years. The singer moved in with Diddy when he was 14 in the spring of 1994. The reason behind this move was to give the young Usher a taste of the high life, as reported by LA Reid. The old video is from when the U Got It Bad singer appeared on The Howard Stern Show in 2016. Usher recalls living at Diddy's house at 14 and witnessing wild parties and curious events.(@Usher/X, REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo)

Usher reveals what he saw at Diddy’s house

In the resurfaced video of the interview, when asked if Diddy's house was the centre for all the wild parties and non-stop orgies. The singer said, “Not really... I got a chance to see some things ... I don't know if I could indulge and even understand what I was looking at.” He added, “It was pretty wild. It was crazy. There were very curious things taking place and I didn't necessarily understand it," as reported by Daily Express US.

In 2004, he divulged that Diddy exposed him to “a totally different set of s**t - sex, specifically," in a Rolling Stone interview. The old clips of the interview resurface following Diddy's arrest in Manhattan on Monday night. He was later charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Usher discusses industry’s ‘steaming underbelly’

Usher described the industry’s steamy underbelly, behind the glamorous glow, as “Sex is so hot in the industry, man. There was always girls around. You'd open a door and see somebody doing it, or several people in a room having an orgy. You never knew what was going to happen."

Diddy’s home was raided by Homeland Security who unearthed, arms like AR-15s, a thousand bottles of lubricants and various narcotics. He was also accused of organising Freak Offs with the help of his staff. Joining a long list of celebrities, Usher has also remained quiet on the proceedings and allegations of the Bad Boy Records’ owner given the two are still very good friends.