Fans confuse Jada Pinkett Smith with Fat Joe 'on Ozempic' after her latest 2024 selfie

Jada Pinkett Smith's latest selfie caused a stir on social media, with fans drawing amusing comparisons to rapper Fat Joe. In her Instagram post, Jada rocked aviator glasses, a deer-print puffer jacket, and white sweatpants with black leg warmers, setting the tone for a viral meme fest. Jada Pinkett Smith visits the SiriusXM Studios on October 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images via AFP)

Fans confuse Jada with Fat Joe “on Ozempic”

Social media erupted with confusion as fans playfully mistook Jada Pinkett Smith for rapper Fat Joe "on Ozempic." The hilarious memes flooded Twitter, with one user expressing disbelief, “I thought Fat Joe got his hands on some ozempic.”

Jada's witty caption, "I think jean leg warmers are where it's at for me in 2024," set the stage for fans to unleash their creativity. The fashion-forward actress inadvertently triggered comparisons to rapper Fat Joe, leading to a comedic social media storm.

Social media confusion: Pitbull, Fat Joe, The Rock – Who is Jada's Doppelgänger?

The confusion didn't stop at Fat Joe. Social media jokesters threw Pitbull and even The Rock into the mix, leaving everyone scratching their heads. Fans chimed in with humour, joking about Pitbull's new jacket and expressing disbelief at Chris Rock's recent controversies.

Jada's remarkable transformation

Jada Pinkett Smith's journey took a surprising turn as fans reminisced about her buzzcut in 2021, following her battle with alopecia. The recent selfie showcased her evolving style, triggering a wave of admiration and playful comparisons to rapper Fat Joe's iconic look.

X users couldn't resist the opportunity, with tweets pouring in congratulating "Skinny Joe" on his apparent weight loss. The online banter reached new heights as fans shared their initial confusion, thinking Fat Joe had undergone a dramatic transformation.

Beyond the memes, Jada Pinkett Smith's personal life has been making headlines. Her recent reunion with Will Smith for the holidays and revelations about her separation has increased fans' interest in her life.