‘It’s a holy slap’ Jada Pinkett Smith credits Oscars slap for saving her marriage with Will Smith

Amidst the recent controversy surrounding her marital challenges, Jada Pinkett Smith candidly revealed that the infamous Oscars slap played an important role in saving her marriage. The 52-year-old acknowledged that the incident prompted her to reflect on whether she could continue her journey with Will Smith. Despite earlier headlines speculating about their marriage, there now appears to be a newfound sense of clarity. Will Smith with wife Jada Pinkett Smith at the premiere of Aladdin.

Jada Pinkett Smith says Oscars incident strengthened her marriage to Will

In a conversation with the Daily Mail, the Red Table Talk Show host said, “After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him,”. This comes immediately after Will Smith was spotted departing with an unidentified woman on December 9, piquing the interest of observers. Additionally, the duo was spotted socializing with friends at Lucali pizzeria.

Jada went on to say “Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn’t happened?” For those unaware, Jada and Will Smith tied the knot in 1997, gaining recognition as a power couple. However, shocking revelations about their relationship emerged following an event in October. The actress claimed that the two of them are leaving separately for the last 7 years.

A slap changed everything for Jada and Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith said how that Los Angeles night changed everything, when her husband stormed onto the stage to slap Chris Rock for making a joke about her alopecia. “I call it the ‘holy slap’ now because so many positive things came after it." The actress from Collateral went on to say that she was "glad" to be there and see everything happen before her eyes. She said “That moment of the s–t hitting the fan is when you see where you really are.”

The conversation comes days after Will Smith discussed the difficulties in his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith at the Red Sea International Film Festival. The actor acknowledged making many mistakes and made references to his marital problems as well as the incident when he slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.