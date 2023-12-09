Will Smith spotted with mysterious Jada Pinkett Smith look-alike female at Art Basel in Miami

At the vibrant Art Basel event in Miami, Will Smith was seen leaving with an unidentified woman, sparking curiosity among onlookers., Daily Mail reported. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar party during the 94th Academy Awards.(REUTERS)

The 55-year-old Oscar laureate was all smiles as he and the woman exited the international art fair and later shared a limousine ride from the venue.

The pair were also seen enjoying the company of friends at the Lucali pizzeria, a hotspot frequented by celebrities like Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and the Beckhams.

Smith, dressed in a laid-back grey-striped polo and cargo pants, seemed to be in high spirits as he navigated the parking lot. His companion, opting for a chic yet simple look with a white tee, jeans, open-toed heels, and a designer handbag, complemented his casual style.

This outing comes amidst Smith’s recent candid reflections on his personal life, including the challenges within his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith. During his appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the ‘King Richard’ star shared insights into his career and personal adversities. Smith acknowledged that “I have made tons of mistakes”, hinting at both his marital struggles and the controversial incident at the 94th Academy Awards where he slapped host Chris Rock.

The ‘Men in Black’ star emphasized “Fame is a unique monster and I've had to be really careful,” resonating with the audience at the film festival. Meanwhile, Jada has confirmed that despite their secret separation since 2016, there are no plans for divorce. Her memoir, ‘Worthy,’ and subsequent discussions have shed light on the couple’s commitment to each other.

On The Drew Barrymore Show, Jada affirmed their intention to stay together “forever,” referencing their efforts during the separation that remained concealed from the public eye. At a promotional event for her book, she expressed her unwavering support for Will, stating that neither of them would leave the other’s side.

Smith also spoke openly about their relationship at the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore, describing it as “brutiful” – a blend of brutal and beautiful experiences.

In a candid interview on The One Show, Jada reflected on how adversity can amplify love, acknowledging the intense period following the Oscars as a time that brought them closer.