Will Smith joins Jada Pinkett Smith for Thanksgiving after denying Duane Martin sex rumour

Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith put up a cosy picture to celebrate Thanksgiving, days after the rumour surrounding Will having sex with Duane Martin grabbed media headlines. Both Jada and Will simultaneously denied the rumours. (Also read: Will Smith shuts down gay sex rumours after former assistant's shocking accusations) Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were all smiles in Jada's latest Instagram post.

Jada's new Instagram post

On Friday, Jada shared a collage of black and white pictures to celebrate Thanksgiving. In one of the pictures, Will leaned his head towards Jada and smiled for the picture. In another picture, Will and Jada shared the frame with their children: son Jaden, daughter Willow, and Will’s son Trey Smith— whom he shares with his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino. In the caption, Jada wrote: "A perfect Thanksgiving Day (star emoticon) I hope yours was as well #gratitude"

Earlier this month, a man who claims to be Smith's former assistant and close friend, made bold claims about the actor in a tell-all interview. Brother Bilaal claimed that he once walked in on the actor having anal sex with his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar Duane Martin. A representative for Will Smith denied the accusations, calling them “unequivocally false.”

More details

Will Smith was also in the news regarding the infamous Oscars slap two years later. Jada Pinkett Smith addressed the actor's Oscars slap and revealed that she never expected him to hit Chris Rock and thought it was all a skit. In a shocking revelation, Jada also said that they had been separated for a long time before the Oscars incident. “When I was sitting at the Oscars, it clicked in. As soon as I was like, ‘Oh snap, you hit Chris?' I was like, I’m riding with you. I didn’t come into this place as your wife, but I’m leaving here as your wife because we got a storm we’re going to have to deal with together. I am not gonna leave your side,” she said.

Will Smith had slapped Chris Rock on the Oscars stage in the 2022 ceremony. Chris had made a joke about Jada’s bald head. When he traced his steps back to his seat, Will said, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f-----g mouth.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place