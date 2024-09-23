Janet Jackson walks back ‘apology’ after controversially ill-informed comments about Kamala Harris

Janet Jackson stirred quite the controversy recently when she echoed former President Donald Trump's remarks regarding Vice President Kamala Harris' racial identity. Janet Jackson performs at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, July 8, 2018.(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Shortly after her interview with The Guardian was published on Saturday, September 21, the influential musician faced severe backlash for her incorrect assumptions. Thereafter, Mo Elmasri, a man claiming to be her manager and Egyptian filmmaker allegedly credited as a creative consultant for the singer, issued apologetic statements to Buzzfeed on her behalf.

Elmasri told the outlet that Jackson's comments about the Democratic presidential hopeful's racial identity were “based on misinformation,” and she apologises for “any confusion caused.”

The statement also reads: “She recognises that her statements regarding Vice President Kamala Harris’ racial identity were based on misinformation. Janet respects Harris’ dual heritage as both Black and Indian and apologises for any confusion caused. She values the diversity Harris represents and understands the importance of celebrating that in today’s society. Janet remains committed to promoting unity and understanding.”

Janet Jackson did not authorise her “apology” following shocking Kamala Harris remarks

Variety’s consequently released report contradicted the new development in the chaotic turn of events as reps for Janet rubbished her “apology” for her previous ill-informed remarks about the US VP. Janet, whose current manager is her brother, Randy Jackson, did not authorise the aforementioned “apology.” Sources close to the singer also told the outlet that Elmasri isn’t directly associated with her.

He initially also shared Jackson’s “apology” with Variety, but when the response of the singer’s reps was published at odds with his claims, he said in an email, “I no longer work for her. I was fired by Janet and Randy, after attempts to improve her image in front of public opinions and her fans, and this is something I do not deserve.” He concluded his message by offering “All my support” to Harris.

The perplexing disorder came after Jackson said of Harris, “She’s not Black. That’s what I hear. That she’s Indian” when she was questioned about the prospect of America having its first Black female president. Despite the interviewer informing her about the vice president’s biracial roots after being born to her Indian-origin mother, Dr Shyamala Gopalan Harris, and her Jamaican father, Donald Harris, Janet replied, “Her father’s white. That’s what I was told.”

Her comments align with those of Donald Trump in July at the National Association of Black Journalists convention. The ex-president retorted at the time, “Is she Indian or is she Black? Because she was Indian all the way and then all of a sudden she made a turn and she went (and) became a Black person.”