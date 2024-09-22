Janet Jackson reveals why she chose not to have more than one kid, ‘I wanted three but…’

Janet Jackson is opening up on the wonders of motherhood and the “beautiful impact” it has made on her. In an interview with The Guardian on Saturday, the 58-year-old revealed that she wanted to have three children but stopped after her son Eissa Al Mana, who is now 7 years old. FILE - Janet Jackson performs at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, July 8, 2018. Jackson will be performing at the 30th Essence Festival of Culture, Fourth of July weekend, 2024, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Janet Jackson reveals why she only had one kid despite wanting three

“The most important thing I’ve done, the biggest thing I’ve done, is become a mother, and it’s had a beautiful impact on my life,” the All For You singer told the outlet. Jackson welcomed Eissa in 2017 with her then-husband, Wissam Al Mana. However, the couple ended their five-year marriage just three months after their son's birth.

The Miss You So Much singer went on, “I wanted to have three children, but thought, ‘I should stop there, that’s probably all I can handle.’ Because you have to give all of yourself.” “Obviously, you have to work, but you don’t come first anymore. Your life completely changes. And I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” she added.

Back in 2019, Jackson opened up about raising her son without the help of a nanny. “It is hard being a working mother. I don’t have a nanny, I do it all myself. Of course, when I’m working someone watches him, but it’s my baby and me,” she told Daily Telegraph’s Stellar magazine at the time. She now co-parents Eissa, who lives in London with her ex-husband.

When asked by The Guardian about the differences in her and Eissa's childhoods, Jackson remarked that they were “completely different, because I worked and he doesn’t. And that’s it.” “I want him to experience being a child, because you don’t get to do this over. You’re an adult for the rest of your life, so I want him to enjoy each and every minute of being a child,” she explained.