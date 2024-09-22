Former dancer says Diddy tricked her into ‘Freak Off’, showed JLo's music videos

A former dancer recently came forward to share her “scary” experience with Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was arrested this week on sexual abuse charges. In an interview with NY Post, Rachel Kennedy recalled being tricked into a “Freak Off” by the 54-year-old rapper. Her damning claims included being manhandled by Combs’ bodyguard and having to sit through Jennifer Lopez’s music videos. FILE PHOTO: Sean Diddy Combs poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty", in New York City, New York, U.S., May 1, 2023. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

Ex-dancer makes bombshell claims against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Kennedy, now 51, told the outlet that the incident took place in the early 2000s after she caught Combs' eye while dancing topless at the Seventh Heaven strip club in Tokyo. “He was asking for me, and we started drinking and talking,” the Arizona native said, adding that she and her friends were invited back to his hotel for a private party. “I took the girls with me and we went to Diddy’s hotel.”

Much to her surprise, Kennedy saw that the Finna Get Loose rapper was the only one present in the room when she and her two friends arrived. “We all knew at that point it was going to turn out to be just a party of one,” she said, adding that she and her friends were doing cocaine that night. “We were partying, doing cocaine. I never saw Diddy doing cocaine. He said he only smoked weed at the time,” she said.

The former exotic dancer also noted that Combs bizarrely showed her multiple music videos of his then-girlfriend. “He was having us watch her music videos back to back to back,” Kennedy said. The I'll Be Missing You rapper famously dated Lopez between 1999 and 2001. “I said, ‘Oh, that’s really cool.’ It felt weird because we were in his hotel room and he’s showing us videos of his girlfriend,” Kennedy recalled.

“That happened for a while. He invited me and my friend to his bedroom with him. He didn’t like the other girl [so she stayed in the living room of the suite],” she went on. Kennedy added that she and Combs “back into his bedroom and started having oral sex.” “We were all on his bed. Right when we were done, he was still naked, and in comes his head of security,” she added.

Kennedy then claimed that Combs' bodyguard then became “forceful” with her and her friends. The bodyguard allegedly tried to kick them “out the door.” “We thought he was going to stomp our faces in,” she added. She explained that the situation could have been “a set-up between the two of them.” “This is [Diddy’s] private bedroom in his hotel room – who has that kind of access that they can barge in his hotel like that while he’s having relations with girls?” Kennedy remarked.