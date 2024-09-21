Paramore's Hayley Williams pauses iHeartRadio festival set to condemn Trump, Project 2025

Hayley Williams may not have officially endorsed Kamala Harris, but she has made her stance in the 2024 race clear. The Paramore frontwoman paused her iHeartRadio music festival set on Friday to slam Donald Trump with a series of damning allegations, including dictatorship and Project 2025. Paramore's lead singer Hayley Williams paused her iHeartRadio music festival set to denounce Donald Trump

The American rock band performed a five-song set at the music festival held at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. The 35-year-old songstress paused her performance of Paramore's 2023 hit song Big Man, Little Dignity, to warn her fans about the GOP nominee's alleged 2025 agenda. “Project 2025 is Donald Trump’s playbook for controlling and punishing women, poor people, people of colour, and the LGBTQ community,” Williams said.

“It is time for all Americans to band together and finally defeat the Trump agenda,” she went on, adding, “And the only way to do that is by confronting him at the polls. Do you want to live in a dictatorship? Well, show up and vote.” The band also performed their hits Hard Times, The Only Exception, and Ain’t It Fun. Williams wore an outfit inspired by a Debbie Harry look from 1979 at the festival.

The Ain't It Fun crooner's statement came on the day Trump shared an edited photo of the vice president alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was recently indicted on sex trafficking charges. This is not the first time that Williams has spoken against Republicans. Last year, during a show in Washington DC, she told her fans, “If you vote for Ron DeSantis, you’re f**king dead to me. Is that comfortable enough for anyone?”