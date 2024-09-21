Plane forced to make emergency landing after live mouse ‘jumped’ out of passenger's in-flight meal

A flight from Norway's capital, Oslo, was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger discovered a live mouse in her in-flight meal. The Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) aircraft bound for Malaga, Spain, had to be diverted to Copenhagen, Denmark on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the airline told AFP News agency that the detour was in line with company procedures as the rodent posed a “safety risk.” A plane was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger found a live mouse in her in-flight meal(Representational Image)

Following the emergency landing, the passengers were eventually flown to their original destination on a different aircraft. In the wake of the shocking incident, Jarle Borrestad, who was seated next to the woman who discovered a mouse in her meal, narrated the ordeal on Facebook.

“Believe it or not. A lady next to me here at SAS opened the food and out jumped a mouse. Now we have turned around and landed at CPH [Copenhagen Airport] for flight changes,” the passenger wrote. Borrestad also told BBC News that the situation was not too dramatic and that people “were not stressed at all.”

Meanwhile, SAS spokesperson Oystein Schmidt explained that the airline has strict rules regarding rodents on board due to the risk of electrical wires being chewed through. “This is something that happens extremely rarely,” Schmidt said. “We have established procedures for such situations, which also include a review with our suppliers to ensure this does not happen again.”

