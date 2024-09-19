FAA investigating Delta flight over emergency landing that left passengers with ear and nose bleeds

A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Oregon was forced to make an emergency landing over the weekend due to cabin pressure issues that left multiple passengers with ear and nose bleeds. The Boeing 737-900ER aircraft was travelling to Portland on Sunday morning when it became unable to pressurise above 10,000 feet. This prompted the pilots to declare an emergency and return to Salt Lake City International Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is now investigating the matter. FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines planes are seen at John F. Kennedy International Airport on the July 4th weekend in Queens, New York City, U.S., July 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

FAA investigating Delta flight over emergency landing in Salt Lake City

The five-year-old Delta Flight 1203, with 140 passengers on board, landed around 8:30 am in Utah. Paramedics met passengers at the gate and identified at least 10 people who required medical attention. They recommended that anyone who was bleeding go to the hospital for further evaluation, and Delta offered to cover those transportation costs, according to the Associated Press.

ALSO READ: Hugh Hefner's widow Crystal feels ‘valued’ by new boyfriend after toxic marriage to Playboy founder

“We sincerely apologize to our customers for their experience on flight 1203 on Sept. 15. The flight crew followed procedures to return to SLC where our teams on the ground supported our customers with their immediate needs,” the airline said in a statement, per the outlet. Delta also noted that the flight resumed its service on Monday after the technicians resolved the issue that rendered it unable to pressurise above 10,000 feet.

Passenger Caryn Allen recalled the harrowing experience in an interview with KSL, saying, “I looked over at my husband, and he had both of his hands over his ears, you know, kind of leaning forward. I looked about a row behind me, over on the other side of the aisle, and there was a gentleman that clearly had a very bad bloody nose, and people were trying to help him.” Another passenger, Jaci Purser, faced a similar experience. “I grabbed my ear, and I pulled my hand back, and there was blood on it,” Purser told the network.

ALSO READ: Ex-CIA officer gets 30 years in prison for drugging, sexually abusing multiple women

Meanwhile, the FAA said in a statement, “The crew of Delta Air Lines Flight 1203, a Boeing 737-900, returned to Salt Lake City International Airport after reporting a possible pressurization issue. The flight landed without incident at around 8:30 a.m. local time on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. The flight's original destination was Portland International Airport in Oregon. The FAA will investigate. Please contact the airline for further details.”