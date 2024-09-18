'Wear proper undergarments': Delta Airlines' memo to flight attendants raises eyebrows

Delta Air Lines’ latest memo to potential flight attendants is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. A recent two-page memo is all about the company's expectations for how flight attendants should present themselves during interviews, training, and career advancement. The Delta Air Lines memo states that 'proper undergarments' are a must, and that they should be invisible,(Reuters)

The strict guidelines cover everything from grooming and hair to jewelry and clothing, with a special emphasis on undergarments. The memo states that 'proper undergarments' are a must, and that they should be invisible, Daily Mail reported.

''Delta Flight attendants spend the most time with our customers and are the face of our airline. They must be passionate about enhancing each customer's experience while embodying the Delta brand. A Delta Flight attendant is expected to deliver a Welcoming, Elevated and Caring experience while creating moments that matter to our customers. The customer service experience begins the moment a Flight attendant puts on their uniform. The Delta uniform represents always putting safety first, pride in the Delta culture and demonstrates a genuine graciousness that will be remembered by our customers,'' the memo read as reported by Daily Mail.

Take a look at some of the other requirements:

Hair must be naturally coloured, without bold highlights or artificial shades. Eyelashes should look natural. Nails must be simple and subtle. Multi-colour, glitter, or hand-painted designs are not allowed. Tattoos should not be visible. Only single nose piercing is permitted and only gold, silver, white pearl, or clear diamond/diamond-like studs are allowed. Dresses and skirts should knee length or below knee length

The memo also mentioned that on the interview day, profanity, chewing gum and the use of phones or earbuds are not allowed.

