Viral video: Indian woman stuns Denmark crowd with her fiery dance to Shreya Ghoshal song, singer reacts

A video of an Indian dancer’s mind-blowing performance during an event in Denmark has thrilled people. In the clip, Natasha Sherpa grooves and shows cool moves to Shreya Ghoshal's song "Ooh La La." Her on-point expressions and flawless moves left the onlookers in disbelief and mesmerised social media users. This Indian woman’s dance to Shreya Ghoshal’s song at a Denmark event has blown people’s minds. (Instagram/@natasha.sherpa)

“Bollywood is in my Blood. And now… in their hearts,” Sherpa wrote while posting the video, adding that she performed at Denmark’s Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals, an event which she also hosted. She further thanked her co-hosts, the organisers and fellow dancers. She also tagged Shreya Ghoshal, who sang the song Oh La La for the film The Dirty Picture.

Take a look at the amazing dance video here:

With over 25 million views, the video has gone crazy viral among people. It has also prompted people to post varied comments, including the singer.

How did Shreya Ghoshal react?

The singer took to the comments section and reacted using several emojis. She shared a fire emoji and another heart emoticon.

What did Instagram users say about the share?

“Best thing on the internet today,” wrote an Instagram user. “Her perfection in every single move,” added another. A third commented, “You killed it fr.” A fourth expressed, “The more I see, the more addicted I become.”

About the song:

From the 2011 film The Dirty Picture, Oh La La is a song written by Rajat Arora. Sung by Bappi Lahiri and Shreya Ghoshal, it is picturised on Naseeruddin Shah and Vidya balan.

Natasha Sherpa has profiles on all major social media platforms, each with hundreds of followers. She regularly shares videos that feature her captivating dance performances, often in collaboration with other dancers.

What are your thoughts on this video of an Indian woman dancing to a Bollywood song in Denmark?