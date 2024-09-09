Radhika Merchant, smeared in colour, dances with abandon at Ambanis' Ganpati visarjan. Watch

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and family took part in the Ganpati Visarjan ceremony on Sunday night in Mumbai, two days after they welcomed Lord Ganesh's idol into their palatial south Mumbai residence, Antilia. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani during the Ganpati Visarjan ceremony in Mumbai.

Dressed in traditional outfits, the Ambanis were seen making their way to Chowpatty Beach in Mumbai for the immersion of the Ganesh idol. Radhika Merchant, the family's youngest daughter-in-law, was seen dancing joyfully as husband Anant Ambani stood next to her, enjoying the festivities. The newly-weds were smeared in festive colours as they stood in the crowd.

Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were seen on a truck decorated with flowers as they travelled from Antilia to Chowpatty Beach. Mukesh Ambani, meanwhile, arrived at the venue in a car.

Actors Meezaan Jafri, Shanaya Kapoor and influencer Orry also joined the Ambani family during Ganpati Visarjan.

On Saturday, the Ambanis hosted a grand celebration at their residence, marking Ganesh Chaturthi. Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Rekha, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar and Sonam Kapoor were in attendance.

The Antilia Ganesh Chaturthi is a grand celebration every year, with devotees terming Antilia's Lord Ganesh idol as “Antilia cha Raja (King of Antilia)”. Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's younger brother and sister-in-law, too attended the celebrations and aarti on Saturday.

Ganesh Chaturthi is the first big celebration for the Ambanis after the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in July.