Radhika Merchant kisses Anant Ambani on the forehead during Ganpati celebrations

After hosting Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their Mumbai home Antilia, the Ambani family organised a grand procession last night to bid goodbye to Bappa. On the evening of September 8, Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani joined the procession to take their Ganpati idol to the immersion spot at Chowpatty Beach. She was joined by younger son Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani during the Ambani family's Ganpati celebrations.(Instagram/@ambani_update)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had tied the knot on July 12 after months of lavish pre-wedding festivities. Their high-profile wedding in Mumbai was attended by a galaxy of Bollywood stars, international celebrities like Kim Kardashian, industrialists, world leaders, and more.

During the hustle and bustle of the Ganpati procession, the newlyweds were filmed stealing a sweet moment of togetherness. A video shared by a fan club shows Radhika Merchant kissing Anant Ambani on the forehead.

The younger Ambani bahu was dressed in a blue kurta set, while the Ambani scion wore a traditional outfit in orange.

Inside Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Nita Ambani, along with Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, was seen on a truck decorated for Ganpati Bappa as the family travelled from their palatial Mumbai home Antilia to the immersion spot. They were also joined by Nita Ambani’s mother Purnima Dalal and sister Mamta Dalal. Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor, was also seen with the family on the truck.

Nita Ambani, wife of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, was seen showering flowers on the huge crowd that gathered in Mumbai last night for a glimpse of Antilia Cha Raja. Standing on the truck, Radhika Merchant was seen distributing packets of prasad to the procession.

Mukesh Ambani was later photographed at Chowpatty Beach amid heavy security for the visarjan. The visarjan occurred a day after the Ambani family hosted a grand celebration for Ganesh Chaturthi at Antilia.