Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant welcome ‘Antilia cha Raja’ for Ganesh Chaturthi. Watch

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and family welcomed the idol of Lord Ganesh at their home Antilia on Friday evening for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, an annual ritual that they have been maintaining for several years. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant welcoming Lord Ganesh idol at Antilia.

The Ambanis are known to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with great splendour, as is the case with all the celebrations in the family.

On Friday evening, Mukesh Ambani was spotted at his iconic south Mumbai home, ready to receive the Ganesh idol, hailed by fans and devotees as "Antilia cha Raja". The Reliance Industries chairman was seen with daughter Isha Ambani, lovingly carrying one of her twins.

Take a look at “Antilia cha Raja”:

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, and wife Radhika Merchant were also seen welcoming the idol of Lord Ganesh at Antilia amid chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya”.

Anant Ambani and the Reliance Foundation gifted a 20-kg gold crown valued at ₹15 crore for Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh idol, according to Lokmat Times.

On Thursday evening, Nita Ambani extended Ganesh Chaturthi greetings to the paparazzi at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai for an event. Nita and Mukesh Ambani as well as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were spotted at the event.

Mumbai preps for Ganesh Chaturthi

Around 15,000 police personnel besides senior officials will be deployed for security in Mumbai during the ten-day Ganesh festival which will start from Saturday. Ganesh Chaturthi is the biggest festival in the financial capital and is celebrated by people from all walks of life, from the richest to the poorest, with fervour.

Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are expecting their baby soon, visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on Friday.