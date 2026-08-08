Mumbai: Four days after a security guard was found strangled inside a water tank of a Juhu residential building, police on Friday arrested five men who allegedly killed him to eliminate the only witness to a failed robbery attempt at the building, police said. Failed robbery bid led to watchman’s murder, say cops

The victim, Manojkumar Yadav, 34, worked as a security guard at Abhijit Building on SV Road in Vile Parle West. His body, with his hands tied behind his back, was found inside the building’s ground-floor water tank on Monday, leading the Juhu police to register a murder case and form seven teams to trace the culprits.

Police said the breakthrough came after questioning informers, neighbouring watchmen and housekeeping staff. The probe led police to Jogeshwar Malik, 38, a cook employed by one of the building’s residents, who is believed to have masterminded the crime.

The four others arrested are driver Vijay Gonjare, 41, brothers Sharad Yerudkar, 43, and Mahadev Yerudkar, and Aniket Bornak, 30.

According to police, Malik had allegedly planned to rob his employer and enlisted the others. Investigators said the group befriended Yadav, took him out for drinks and allegedly spiked his alcohol before returning to the building.

Police suspect Yadav allowed Malik entry into the premises after working hours because he knew him. However, when the accused failed to break into the targeted flat, they allegedly feared that Yadav could identify them. They then strangled him, tied his hands and dumped his body in the building’s water tank, police said.

The crime came to light on Monday morning when Yadav’s replacement arrived for duty and found him missing. After searching the premises and contacting the manpower agency, residents and staff opened the covered ground-floor water tank and discovered his body.

Police said a preliminary post-mortem confirmed that Yadav had been strangled before his hands were tied and his body disposed of.