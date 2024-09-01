Mukesh Ambani drives Mercedes in Mumbai in rare sight, Isha Ambani seated beside him

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani was spotted behind the wheel of a Mercedes at Mumbai's Kalina airport on Sunday. The Reliance Industries chairman's daughter, Isha Ambani, was spotted sitting beside him in the passenger seat. Mukesh Ambani was seen arriving at Mumbai's Kalina airport on Sunday.

The visual of the business tycoon driving the Mercedes was a rare sight as usually, he is seen sitting in the backseat of his luxury cars.

Mukesh and Isha Ambani were seen leaving the private airport in the city.

Mukesh Ambani was seen at the airport three days after he and his family addressed shareholders at RIL's annual general meeting (AGM).

Ambanis and their luxury cars

The Ambanis own a fleet of luxury cars, including Rolls Royce, Range Rover and Mercedes cars as well as private jets and helicopters.

Earlier this year, Mukesh Ambani's wife, Nita Ambani, bought a personalised Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII worth over ₹12 crore. This is the second Rolls-Royce that that the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation owns. Last year, Mukesh Ambani gifted her a Rolls-Royce Cullinan on Diwali.

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and their three children, along with their spouses, attended the Paris Olympics 2024 and were spotted in the French capital at various locations.