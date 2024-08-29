Nita Ambani's special shout-out for choti bahu Radhika Merchant at Reliance AGM

Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani gave a special shout-out to her younger daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant during the Reliance Industries annual general meeting (AGM) today. Nita and Mukesh Ambani with daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant is the wife of Anant Ambani, the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. Anant and Radhika tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai on July 12. Their wedding marked the culmination of months of pre-wedding festivities hosted by the billionaire Ambani family, including a luxury Mediterranean cruise and a three-day, star-studded bash in Jamnagar.

Jamnagar is the site of Anant Ambani’s animal welfare initiative Vantara, a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre spread across 3,500 acres. In her speech at the 47th Reliance AGM, Nita Ambani called Jamnagar the “janmbhoomi” (birthplace) of Anant’s grandmother, Kokilaben Ambani, and the “karambhoomi” of his grandfather, the late Dhirubhai Ambani.

“Mukesh and I are very proud to see Anant make Jamnagar his seva bhoomi,” said Nita Ambani.

“Welcome to the Reliance family”

She concluded her speech with a special shout-out for Radhika Merchant, welcoming her to the Reliance family and thanking the millions of Indians who sent their good wishes to the newlyweds.

“This year, with the grace of our devis and devatas, Anant embarked on a lifelong journey of togetherness with his soulmate Radhika.

“With open arms and hearts full of love, we welcome Radhika into our Reliance family,” said Nita Ambani. “We are deeply grateful for the blessings and good wishes that each one of you have showered on Anant and Radhika for their wedding,” she added.

“Aapki duaaon ne Anant aur Radhika ke vivahit jeevan ko aur bhi sundar aur mangalmay bana diya hai (Your blessings have made Anant and Radhika’s married life more beautiful and auspicious),” the Reliance Foundation chairperson concluded.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant flew down to Jamnagar after wrapping up their wedding and three receptions. The newlyweds were then photographed in Paris for the Olympics, and later at Costa Rica and Panama for their honeymoon.