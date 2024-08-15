Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani go jewellery shopping during honeymoon in Panama. Watch

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were spotted jewellery shopping in Panama while on their honeymoon. A video shared on Instagram shows the newlyweds at a jewellery store, where they happily posed with staff members. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Panama.(Instagram/@ambani_update)

Radhika Merchant was the picture of vacation-casual in a striped t-shirt, white trousers and tousled beachy waves. She kept her look simple with no jewellery. Anant Ambani was seen wearing a tropical print shirt that is quickly becoming his signature style.

Take a look at the video below:

Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. He married Radhika Merchant in a lavish wedding in Mumbai on July 12. The wedding and pre-wedding festivities in Mumbai were preceded by a three-day bash in Jamnagar and a luxury cruise with stops across the Mediterranean.

The newlyweds have had a packed schedule post their wedding too. After tying the knot on July 12, they flew down to Jamnagar, where the Ambani family owns a sprawling estate that served as the venue for their first pre-wedding celebration. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant then joined the Ambani family in Paris and attended some Olympic events before leaving for their honeymoon.

On August 1, the couple reached the Central American country of Costa Rica which is renowned for its natural beauty and biological diversity. They reportedly stayed at a Four Seasons resort called Casa Las Olas, where prices go up to $23,000 for a night.

After Costa Rica, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani were spotted in Panama, another Central American country known for its beautiful beaches, rainforests and historic settlements.

The couple has been photographed out and about several times in Panama - they were seen visiting a temple, enjoying frozen yogurt and meeting the President of Panama, José Raúl Mulino, and his partner, Maricel Cohen de Mulino, while on their honeymoon. Latest visuals show that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant also made time for jewellery shopping.