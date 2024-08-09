Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant ditch fancy restaurants for frozen yogurt shop in Panama

Newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are currently in Panama, where they were spotted enjoying frozen yogurt at a local shop. The couple posed for a picture with the staff of Pinkberry Panama. While Radhika Merchant was seen dressed in a casual striped top and jeans, Anant Ambani wore a tropical print shirt that is quickly becoming his signature look. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Pinkberry Panama(Instagram/@pinkberrypanama)

Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. He married his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai on July 12 that made headlines around the world for its opulence and high-profile guest list.

After tying the knot in Mumbai, the newlyweds left for Jamnagar, where the Ambani family owns a sprawling estate that also served as the venue for one of their pre-wedding celebrations. They were later spotted in Paris for the Summer Olympics 2024 before flying out to Costa Rica for their honeymoon.

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant in Panama

While in Paris, the Ambani family – including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant – all put up at the iconic Four Seasons Hotel George V, which is the only hotel in Europe to hold six Michelin stars.

After Paris, they reportedly headed to the luxury vacation home Casa Las Olas by Four Seasons in Costa Rica. The price to book the entire villa starts at $23,000 for a night.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are evidently continuing their honeymoon in Panama, the Central American country that neighbours Costa Rica. They were photographed visiting a Hindu temple in Panama earlier this week.

Yesterday, the official Instagram account of Pinkberry Panama shared a photograph of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at their shop. Pinkberry serves frozen yogurt that customers can customise with a variety of toppings.

“Happy with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s visit. Thank you lovers for choosing us and welcome to Panama!” wrote Pinkberry while sharing a picture that shows the couple with minimal security as they posed with staff. The photograph shows Radhika Merchant holding a cup of frozen yogurt.