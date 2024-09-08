Mukesh Ambani, in conversation with Kumar Mangalam Birla at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, goes viral. Watch

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Ambani family held a grand celebration that saw not only A-listers from Bollywood but also several other prominent personalities. Among those in attendance was Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group. A video of Birla engaging in a conversation with Mukesh Ambani was shared on social media, leaving people wondering what they could possibly be talking about. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group and Mukesh Ambani at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The video opens to show Mukesh Ambani dressed in a white kurta, whereas Kumar Mangalam Birla can be seen donning a maroon kurta. The two are standing inside the venue and having a discussion. (Also Read: Nita Ambani, hand in hand with choti bahu Radhika Merchant, in videos from Antilia Ganpati festivities)

On Friday, the Ambani family welcomed Ganpati Bappa to their Antilia residence, kicking off Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with fanfare. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were photographed when they carried 'Antilia Cha Raja' home. Later, Nita and Mukesh Ambani were spotted completing Ganesh Chaturthi puja rituals alongside Radhika and Anant.

In one of the videos, Nita Ambani was seen walking hand in hand with Radhika Merchant. The two were seen walking inside the venue with Uddhav Thackeray's wife, Rashmi Thackeray. Nita Ambani donned a vivid purple saree and chains of what appeared to be pearls. While Radhika Merchant accessorised her stunning multicoloured saree with bangles and a diamond necklace. Rashmi Thackeray was also spotted in a pink-and-gold saree moment. (Also Read: Nita Ambani and Tina Ambani lead aarti together at Antilia Ganesh Chaturthi festivities)

In another video, Nita Ambani and Tina Ambani were seen spearheading the ceremony with the aarti ceremony. The two, dressed in traditional sarees, stood in front of Lord Ganesha's idol and sought his blessings.