Nita Ambani and Tina Ambani lead aarti together at Antilia Ganesh Chaturthi festivities

The Ambani family kicked off Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with a blast last evening. The event, which was attended by numerous Bollywood celebrities and business personalities, was a grand affair to welcome Lord Ganesha. The special aarti at the event was spearheaded by Nita Ambani and Tina Ambani. A video showcasing the two performing at the ceremony was shared on social media. Nita Ambani and Tina Ambani performed the aarti together at the Antilia Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The video opens to show members of the Ambani family such as the newlyweds Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and others. A shot in the video shows Nita and Tina Ambani standing side by side with a Pooja thali in their hands and performing the aarti. (Also Read: Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani's diamond accessories, ethnic outfits steal the show at Ganeshotsav)

Watch the video below:

To start off Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in style, the Ambani family invited Ganpati Bappa to their Antilia house Friday night. As they took "Antilia Cha Raja" home, newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were photographed. Afterwards, Radhika and Anant were spotted with Nita and Mukesh Ambani carrying out Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (Also Read: Inside Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi puja: Radhika Merchant in red sharara set; Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani perform rituals)

The puja festivities inside Antilia were captured on camera by paparazzi. In the video, Radhika Merchant—dressed in a backless red sharara set—carries a puja thali as Nita Ambani—clad in a pink embroidered suit—checks the puja arrangements. Anant Ambani was seen conversing with his father, Mukesh Ambani, in the video.

The video also shows “Antilia Cha Raja,” adorned with hundreds of flowers and came at the family's Mumbai home on a truck pulled by a large procession.