Trump says women would ‘no longer’ think about abortion if he wins, ‘Their lives will be happy’

Donald Trump returned to the battleground state of North Carolina on Saturday, where he made direct appeals to women. The former president expressed confidence in becoming a champion for women, who would "no longer" have to think about abortion should he be reelected.

Trump makes bizarre claim that women would be ‘happy’ due to abortion bans

Addressing the crowd during his rally speech, the GOP nominee made an unsubstantiated claim that Democrats want “execution of a baby after birth,” reported Rolling Stone. In addition to the baseless allegation against his rival party, Trump also claimed that women would be “happy” due to abortion bans.

“Women will be happy, healthy, confident, and free. You will no longer be thinking about abortion because it is now where it always had to be, with the states,” the former president claimed.

Despite his claims, 63 percent of American adults have demanded legal abortion in most cases, according to a Pew Research Center Survey. Many Republican-led states have taken steps to restrict or eliminate abortion access following the overturning of Roe vs. Wade in 2022. Last year, North Carolina banned most abortions after 12 weeks.

“I will protect women at a level never seen before. They will finally be healthy, hopeful, safe, and secure. Their lives will be happy, beautiful, and their lives will be great again,” the Republican presidential nominee went on. “So women, we love you. We’re going to take care of you,” he added.

Both Trump and Kamala Harris have highlighted the abortion issue throughout their campaigns. However, an overwhelming number of voters have expressed confidence that the Democratic nominee is the better person to handle the sensitive policy. 55 percent of the voters favoured Harris, while just 27 percent put their trust in Trump, according to a poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.