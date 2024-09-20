Trump vs Harris: Democrats in stronger position after September debate, but polls indicate 2024 US election could be…

Trump vs Harris: The Democrats' position seems to be much stronger than it has been this entire year, according to a number of recent nationwide and swing state surveys. The credit for this unexpected turn of events goes to Joe Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 White House race and Kamala Harris' emergence as the Democratic presidential candidate. Trump vs Harris: According to the latest Siena College Poll of likely voters in New York State, Kamala Harris tops Donald Trump 52-40 percent among potential voters, as compared to August's 49-37 percent in August.

The battleground map also seem favorable for Democrats, especially in the Great Lakes swing states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

However, the presidential race still remains very tight between Harris and Donald Trump, with most of these national and state poll results falling well within the margin of error.

2024 US election could be the closest ever: Polls

Meanwhile, a Fox News survey issued on Wednesday shows that Harris is leading Trump by 2 points among registered voters by 50 percent to 48 percent. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

In contrast, a nationwide New York Times/Siena College survey reveals a tie between the candidates among probable voters (47 percent to 47 percent).

With a 53-44 percent favorability rating (up from 53-43 percent last month), voters say they have more faith in Harris than in Trump when it comes to abortion (60-34 percent), democracy (56-40 percent), and the economy (52-45 percent). Regarding immigration, 48 percent of people trust Harris, while 47 percent back Trump.

The Siena College survey, which was conducted in New York from September 11 to 16 among 1,003 likely voters, further states that New Yorkers have equal faith in Harris and Trump on immigration.

Moreover, Republicans support Trump by between 76 and 89 percent, while Democrats trust Harris on all four subjects by between 76 and 89 percent, stated Siena College pollster Steven.

Independents believe Harris more on abortion by a margin of 50–42 percent, while they believe Trump more on the other three issues by a margin of 15 to 34 points.

Voters want a second debate between Harris and Trump

According to Greenberg, 43 percent of voters claimed that the Trump-Harris debate had no bearing on their decision to vote in November. However, 37–17 percent of voters stated that the event increased their likelihood of supporting Harris over Trump. “Two thirds of voters want to see a second debate between the two, including 61 percent of Democrats, 69 percent of Republicans and 71 percent of independents.”