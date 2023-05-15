Tom Cruise meets up with Janet Jackson after her Together Again tour concert: 'So good seeing you'

Tom Cruise was a surprise guest at Janet Jackson's Together Again concert in the US. The actor was spotted at the singer's concert in Charlotte, North Carolina and later met up with her backstage. Janet posted a photo of the duo and said it was so good to see him again. The singer has caught up with many famous celebrities on her recent Together Again tour, including actors Angela Bassett, Ciara, Alicia Silverstone, rapper Questlove and Tom's ex-wife, Katie Holmes. (Also read: Shakira and Tom Cruise spotted together at Formula One Miami Grand Prix) Tom Cruise and Janet Jackson posed for a photo backstage at her concert tour.

On Instagram, Janet wrote, "T, it was so good seeing you and nice spending some time together (smiling face emoji) #TogetherAgainTour." Tom wore a light blue top with a navy jacket and jeans. Meanwhile, Janet wore an all-grey ensemble with baggy pants. She paired the outfit with a printed scarf around her neck. Tom was seen smiling widely as he put his hand around Janet's shoulders.

Fans commented on the duo's photo. One fan shared, "You guys both look like it’s 1992." Another stated, "Janet got that pull…everybody wanna see Ms Jackson! (red heart emojis) #legendsonly." Singer Ciara, who attended her concert earlier in the week, added, "Amazing photo!"

Coincidentally, Janet had also met Tom's ex-wife, Katie, who saw the singer at the concert last week in New York City. Tom also posed with fans for photographs and selfies at the Charlotte concert.

The Together Again Tour began in Florida this April. Janet was touring for the first time in nearly four years and has been performing nearly 40 songs including her hits All For You, That's the Way Love Goes and Together Again. Hip-hop star Ludacris is also performing on the tour with the singer.

Recently, Tom met up with another singer, Shakira, at the Miami Formula One Grand Prix where they were seen hanging out at the tournament.

This July, the actor will reprise his role as Ethan Hunt in the latest installment of the Mission: Impossible series with Dead Reckoning Part One. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film features Tom jumping off a cliff in a motorbike as his latest jaw-dropping stunt.

