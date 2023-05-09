Shakira and Tom Cruise spotted together at Formula One Miami Grand Prix

Shakira and Tom Cruise were spotted together at the 2023 Miami Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday. The pair was seen hanging out and sharing a good laugh at the races. Pictures of the duo went quickly viral on social media, where many wondered whether they was something brewing or it was just a friendly interaction. (Also read: Tom Cruise flies fighter jet, tells King Charles III ‘you can be my wingman’ at coronation concert) Shakira and Tom Cruise were spotted at Formula One Miami Grand Prix.

The Colombian singer recently accepted the inaugural Billboard Woman of the Year award, where she gave a speech discussing her previous year and seemingly shared her thoughts about her split with ex Gerard Pique. “This has been a year of seismic change in my life where I’ve felt more than ever — and very personally — what it is to be a woman. It's been a year where I've realized we women are stronger than we think, braver than we believed, more independent than we were taught to be," she said. "Because what woman hasn't at some time in her life forgotten herself because she's seeking the attention and love of someone else? It happened to me, more than once," she added.

Now as per a report by Yahoo News, the Hips Don't Lie singer and the Top Gun: Maverick actor were spotted together at the Grand Prix event that was hosted in Miami Gardens. Shakira looked radiant in a green, cutout corset top paired with large shades and untied wavy hair. Tom looked comfortably casual in a white polo. Some of the other celebrities who were also in attendance were Vin Diesel, Jonas Brothers, Venus Williams, and Irina Shayk. Both Shakira and Tom walked below the stands occupied with thousands of attendees, and also briefly posed for a photo.

Tom Cruise was present for the Grand Prix event during the weekend instead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III. However, the actor sent a pre-recorded message for the concert that was played during the event. In the video clip, Tom was seen flying a fighter jet and delivering a message for the king. "Pilot to pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time," he said, before jetting off into the clouds.

