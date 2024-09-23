‘I do not support Harris’: TikToker hits back at Oprah, Kamala Harris for unauthorised use of her video in interview

A TikTok creator has doubled down on her non-support for Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential bid for the upcoming November elections. The person behind the profile, Blaire_Allison, didn't let the unauthorised use of her video in Oprah Winfrey's town hall interview with the Democratic presidential hopeful last week slip by undisputed. TikTok creator Blaire Allison's video addressing the cost of living (posted in November) was featured without her permission in the town hall-style interview event 'Unite for America Rally', which saw Oprah Winfrey interacting with Kamala Harris.

The woman again took to her TikTok account on Saturday to share a new video, mocking Winfrey and Harris for featuring her video without her permission. “So, I got my four seconds of fame on The Oprah Winfrey Show, and of all people to be her guest, let me show who it was,” the TikToker said.

Airing on Thursday evening, the Kamala Harris interview featured several people speaking out about the cost of living and how it was adversely weighing down on average Americans. “I don’t how people are affording life right now,” the TikTok creator said in the clip featured in the town hall-style interview.

TikTok creator doubles down on not voting for Kamala Harris and calls out Oprah Winfrey

In her new video, Allison vowed not to vote for Harris come November, but she did so while mocking the vice president and impersonating her. “To my Americans: Let me make something perfectly clear, OK? I do not support Harris for president.”

“OK? I want to be unburdened by who has been in the White House the last three and a half years. OK? As I stand here today, on this stage, standing on this stage today, the day after yesterday, I just want you to know, OK, how I stand and how I stand today is that I do not support Harris for president.”

In a follow-up post on the SNS platform, she called out Oprah’s team for the unauthorised use of her video – originally posted in November, saying, she had “no clue that clip would be shared while she interviewed Kamala Harris.”

Standing her ground, the content creator continued, “I have made it very clear that I don’t support Kamala Harris, at all.”

Allison also shared her statement with Fox News Digital on Sunday, asserting her position as a self-proclaimed “very patriotic American.”

“I don’t believe Harris puts Americans first, nor has established a plan on how she will improve Americans livelihoods,” she added, reiterating that her vote will not go to Harris during the November election.

Allusion went on: “I was disappointed that such a well known talk show such as Oprah Winfrey didn't even notify me they were using my clip, which didn't allow me time to watch the footage until people in my community notified me.”

“I wish there were rules in place where national television shows must be granted permission before using a creators content. At the least, they should notify the creator before airing it on National TV,” Blaire Allision said in her Saturday TikTok post as she firmly confirmed The Oprah Winfrey Show didn’t ask for her permission to use her TikTok clip.

Reactions to TikTok creator's response to unauthorised use of her clip during the recent Kamala Harris-Oprah Winfrey interaction

Social media users launched a meme train on X/Twitter to react to the latest development in the aftermath of Harris speaking at the “Unite for America Rally” on Thursday. Viewers had previously lambasted the Democratic politician’s interaction with Oprah as “unbelievable cringe.”

Kyle Becker, former writer and associate producer for a Fox News primetime show, wrote on X: “EPIC. Woman featured in the Oprah special savages Kamala”

Several others dug Allision’s impression of Harris, and praised her. “She nailed it!,” someone commented. A second user wrote, “I love how everyone savages the annoying way she speaks. Kamala Harris is a dumpster fire on the deck of the Titanic.”

Meanwhile, a third person took aim at Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz’s recent Pennsylvania gaffe after which Conservatives joked how he was accidentally “campaigning” for Donald Trump. “I don't just like this post, I LOVE this post. lol... Oprah should be ashamed of herself. Maybe we can add the clip where Tampon Tim tells his audience (by accident), that we can't afford another 4 years of this haha..... perfect.”