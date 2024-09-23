J.D. Vance ‘caught lying’ on camera about egg prices, targeting Kamala Harris

JD Vance recently blamed Kamala Harris for high-priced eggs due to inflation in a recent video from his campaign trail. However, he was caught lying in the video as viewers pointed out a price board right behind him which sold the eggs for $2.99 as opposed to the Ohio senator's claims of them being sold at $4. He appeared at a supermarket in Reading, Pennsylvania as part of his campaign to turn voters of the state to his and Donald Trump’s side for the upcoming elections in November. In reaction to the video, some people claimed that he has got his facts upside down. Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, visits Kingfood Supermarket in Reading, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP)(AP)

JD Vance blames Harris for high egg prices

Vance was browsing through a supermarket along with his two children when went over to the egg section and decided to use its high prices to highlight inflation and blame it on President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris. In the video, he said, “Looking at the prices here, things are way too expensive because of Kamala Harris’ policies.” His son cut in to point at a carton of eggs. Vance said, “Yes, buddy. Want some eggs? Let’s talk about eggs. Because these guys actually eat about 14 eggs every single morning,” referring to his children.

He then claimed, “Eggs, when Kamala Harris took office, were short of $1.50 a dozen. Now a dozen eggs will cost you around $4,” as reported by Daily Mail. he continued, “Thanks to Kamala Harris’ inflationary policies. Pennsylvania actually has seen some of the worst grocery price increases of the entire nation, and again, it is because she cast a deciding what vote on the inflation explosion act.”

However, people caught him red-handed as a user pointed out that the price board behind him said the eggs were on sale at the store for $2.99. A user wrote on X, “He also can't count either since he's holding what looks to be a package of more than two dozen eggs. The lies just keep coming.” Another user wrote, “It's ok to create stories -J.D. Vance.” A user wrote, “Can this man (at this point in spacetime) NOT lie???”

However, according to SoFi Learn, the Ohio Senator was technically right as the eggs cost $4.52 on average overall in Pennsylvania, citing the Consumer Price Index.

Continuing on the same note Vance added, “The price of ground beef went from just shy of $4 a pound to $6 a pound because Harris cast the deciding vote” on what he termed as the “Inflation Explosion Act.” He continued, “She says that on Day 1 she’s going to tackle the affordability crisis affecting American families. Day 1 was 1,400 days ago. What the hell have you been doing that whole time? Stop talking about what you’re going to do and go out there and do it.”

According to the Morning Call, as of the end of August 2024, the U.S. inflation rate stood at 2.5 per cent, the lowest level since February.

Vance’s campaign in Pennsylvania so far

Apart from the high-priced eggs, Vance’s campaign trail in the state has been a good weekend with his meet with Tucker Carlson was a hit. A huge crowd attended the event despite the delay due to less security equipment to screen 6,000 people.

The event saw a huge turnout of people as the two discussed the upcoming election and the state of modern America. However, the event, scheduled to begin at 8 pm did not start until 10 pm as there were only 8 security scanners against the ocean of people who came. The broadcast media was given a limited permit to record only the first half of the show.

He also mentioned American people being “paupers in their own country,” because of the current administration and the high interest rates they imposed making it “way too expensive” to own property. He also highlighted that it is not only grocery but “everything is more expensive and people cannot afford to meet their basic needs because of Harris’s policies.”

Vance’s visit to Carlson was part of his national tour featuring conservative figures such as Donald Trump Jr., Glenn Beck, and Marjorie Taylor Greene.