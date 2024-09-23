US elections: New poll shows how ‘winds have turned’ for Kamala Harris

As the US election result predictions underscore deadlock amid a razor thin margin in popularity level between the two candidates NBC News national poll has shown a significant growth for Kamala Harris. Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024.AP/PTI(AP09_23_2024_000071B)(AP)

The poll has given Harris a 5-point lead over Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump among registered voters, 49% to 44%. This is for the first time the network has given Democrats an edge in the race to White House.

Harris’ popularity, according to NBC News, has jumped 16 points since July, this is the largest increase for any politician in the network's polling since then-President George W. Bush’s standing surged after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Pollster says her competence, mental & physical ability makes her a more competent presidential candidate.

US Election: NBC poll gives Kamala Harris a lead of 5 points against Trump, boosted by young, female and black voters.

“This election has shifted dramatically in Harris’ favour,” said Jeff Horwitt, a Democratic pollster who conducted the survey. “Where Biden once faced strong headwinds, Harris now finds a clearer path to victory.”

Despite Harris' recent gains, Trump still holds an advantage on economic issues like inflation and immigration, according to the poll. Republican pollster Bill McInturff cautioned that Trump has previously regained support from wavering Republicans, as he did in 2016 and 2020. “We’ve seen this movie before,” McInturff noted, hinting that Trump’s base could still rally behind him.

The poll results also reveal that 71% of voters have made up their minds, with only 11% open to changing their vote. While Harris leads on key issues like abortion, temperament, and protecting immigrant rights, Trump remains strong on the economy, the border, and cost of living.

Poll highlights shift of young and black voters

The new poll shows the key voting blocs that have shifted in Kamala's favour Biden’s exit.

The biggest change has been among young voters ages 18 to 34, who were essentially split between Biden and Trump in July but who now back Harris by 23 points, 57%-34%, the poll indicated.

The share of Black voters supporting the Democratic ticket has also gone up, from Biden’s 57-point advantage in July to a 78-point lead for Harris in this new poll.

Additionally, Harris’ advantage with female voters, giving her a 21-point lead, compared to Biden’s edge, 11 points.

Latino voters backed Biden 54%-38% in the July poll; in this survey, whereas now Harris is leading with 54%-35% margin. Biden had a 9-point advantage among independents, 39%-30%, with many not wanting to pick between Biden and Trump.