US immigration reforms: How will a Kamala presidency be different from Trump

Legal immigration has been a highly contentious issue for Indians living in America, marred by systematic challenges like country-wise cap on green cards, which many argue denies merit in favour of luck. So how will the outcome of the upcoming 2024 presidential election impact US immigration policy? US Immigration track record: Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump(REUTERS)

The immigration policies of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump stand in stark contrast, especially regarding high-skilled immigrants, particularly H-1B visa holders, and broader enforcement issues like border control and detention.

Also Read: US Visa Bulletin for October

Trump's Immigration Stance: Legal Immigration

If re-elected, Trump is expected to revive his hardline immigration policies. During his first term, he focused on restricting H-1B visas, which are essential for high-skilled immigrants, particularly in tech and science fields.

One key issue under Trump was the attempt to revoke work authorization for the spouses of H-1B visa holders, a move that would significantly affect many immigrant families. Trump’s team delayed processing times for H-4 spouses (dependents of H-1B holders), and the administration also raised barriers, such as requiring additional biometrics, slowing down approvals to the point where some families waited years for work authorization. This affected America’s ability to retain talent and maintain its competitive edge in tech and innovation.

Trump’s policies also aimed to restrict entry for new H-1B visa holders, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, when his administration used executive authority to block the entry of high-skilled professionals and their families. His administration also pushed for wage mandates that would make it financially challenging for companies to hire H-1B workers, forcing many skilled professionals to leave the U.S.

Kamala Harris' Stance on H1-B and Skilled immigration

In contrast, Kamala Harris has co-sponsored and introduced a variety of immigration-related legislation that paints her as significantly more progressive on these issues. In the past she has supported more open immigration policies, including advocating for the continued work authorization of H-1B spouses, a position that would benefit many immigrant families reliant on dual incomes.

However, Indians advocating immigration reforms in US feel Kamala hasn't done as much as she could. Her silence on green card country-wise cap has been a bone of contention for many who expect her to make her views vocal.

However, Harris supports progressive reforms that include expanding legal immigration opportunities and protections for undocumented immigrants. Experts believe, for high-skilled professionals and employers dependent on their expertise, Harris' vision could mean reduced wait times, fairer visa allocations, and an immigration system that better accommodates the global talent.