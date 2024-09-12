October 2024 US visa bulletin: India EB-5 program moves forward; China EB-3 retrogresses by five months

Not long ago, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services revealed the visa bulletin for October 2024, which also beckons the arrival of FY25 on October 1, 2024. As always, some categories in the green card status trajectory have witnessed advancement, while others have been subjected to retrogression in the past month. Retrogression persists across some categories in the October US Visa Bulletin.(Representational Image)

The Final Action date for the China EB-3 category has particularly retrogressed by five months to April 1, 2020. Meanwhile, the Date for Filing for this category will retrogress by early eight months.

On the contrary, the India EB-5 Unreserved Final Action date has moved up by more than a year to January 1, 2022. Similarly, China witnessed an- advancement of seven months to July 15, 2016, in the same category. However, the Date for Filing for the EB-5 Unreserved category will retrogress by three months to October 1, 2016.

Key Takeaways of October 2024 US Visa Bulletin

The USCIS' October US visa bulletin uses official jargon to distinguish between “Dates for Filing” and “Final Action Dates.”

Also read | US immigration: EB-2 visa reaches annual limit for 2024

One's priority date must coincide (or fall before) with the cut-off date listed alongside the country's visa category. The Dates for Filing determine the application's eligibility timeline, implying when applicants can submit their adjustment of status or immigrant visa applications. Conversely, the Final Action Dates signal the estimated time for one's application approval, ultimately leading to permanent residency.

Employment-Based preferences

1st: Priority Workers - 28.6% global employment-based preference level + surplus numbers of fourth and fifth preferences.

2nd: Members of the Professions Holding Advanced Degrees / Persons of Exceptional Ability - 28.6% of worldwide employment-based preference level + numbers left out by the first.

3rd: Skilled Workers, Professionals and Other Workers - 28.6% of global level + numbers left over by the first and second preferences, with 10,000 allotted to ‘Other Workers’.

4th: Certain Special Immigrants - 7.1% of the global level, with 32% set aside as follows: 20% for qualified immigrants investing in a rural area + 10% for qualified immigrants investing in high unemployment areas + 2% for qualified immigrants in infrastructure projects. The remaining 68% is unreserved and set aside for all eligible immigrants.

5th: Employment Creation - 7.1% of the worldwide level.

Final Action Dates for Employment-based cases:

Employment-based preference India China-mainland born Mexico Philippines 1st February 1, 2022 November 8, 2022 C C 2nd July 15, 2012 March 22, 2020 March 15, 2023 March 15, 2023 3rd November 1, 2012 April 1, 2020 November 15, 2022 November 15, 2022 Other Workers November 1, 2012 January 1, 2017 December 1, 2020 December 1, 2020 4th January 1, 2021 January 1, 2021 January 1, 2021 January 1, 2021 Certain Religious Workers U U U U 5th Unreserved (including C5, T5, I5, R5) January 1, 2022 July 15, 2016 C C 5th Set Aside: Rural (20%) C C C C 5th Set Aside: High Unemployment (10%) C C C C 5th Set Aside: Infrastructure (2%) C C C C

Dates for filing Employment-based visa applications:

Employment-based preference India China-mainland born Mexico Philippines 1st April 15, 2022 January 1, 2023 C C 2nd January 1, 2013 October 1, 2020 August 1, 2023 August 1, 2023 3rd June 8, 2013 November 15, 2020 March 1, 2023 March 1, 2023 Other Workers June 8, 2013 January 1, 2018 May 22, 2021 May 22, 2021 4th February 1, 2021 February 1, 2021 February 1, 2021 February 1, 2021 Certain Religious Workers February 1, 2021 February 1, 2021 February 1, 2021 February 1, 2021 5th Unreserved (including C5, T5, I5, R5) April 1, 2022 October 1, 2016 C C 5th Set Aside (Rural 20%) C C C C 5th Set Aside (High Unemployment 10%) C C C C 5th Set Aside (Infrastructure 2%) C C C C

Family-based Applications:

F1: Unmarried sons + daughters of US citizens [23,400 + numbers left out by fourth preference].

Second: Spouse and children + unmarried sons and daughters of permanent residents

F2A: Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents - 77% of overall second preference, of which 75% are exempt from the per-country limit.

F2B: Unmarried Sons and Daughters (21 years or older) of Permanent Residents - 23% of overall second preference.

F3: Married Sons + Daughters of US Citizens - 23,400 + numbers left out by first and second preferences.

F4: Brothers and Sisters of Adult US Citizens - 65,000 + surplus numbers of first three preferences.

Also read | PwC to lay off 1,800 employees, 2.5% of its US workforce to be impacted: Report

Final Action Dates for family-sponsored applications:

Family-sponsored preference India China Mexico Philippines F1 October 22, 2015 October 22, 2015 January 1, 2003 March 1, 2012 F2A November 22, 2021 November 22, 2021 March 8, 2021 November 22, 2021 F2B May 1, 2016 May 1, 2016 January 15, 2005 October 22, 2011 F3 April 1, 2010 April 1, 2010 August 22, 2000 September 8, 2002 F4 March 1, 2006 August 1, 2007 February 22, 2001 February 1, 2004

Dates for filing family-based visa applications: