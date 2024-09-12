 October 2024 US visa bulletin: India EB-5 program moves forward; China EB-3 retrogresses by five months - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Sep 12, 2024
October 2024 US visa bulletin: India EB-5 program moves forward; China EB-3 retrogresses by five months

ByAshima Grover
Sep 12, 2024 07:18 PM IST

The October visa bulletin, recently shared by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, shows India and China moving forward in the EB-5 categories.

Not long ago, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services revealed the visa bulletin for October 2024, which also beckons the arrival of FY25 on October 1, 2024. As always, some categories in the green card status trajectory have witnessed advancement, while others have been subjected to retrogression in the past month.

Retrogression persists across some categories in the October US Visa Bulletin.(Representational Image)
The Final Action date for the China EB-3 category has particularly retrogressed by five months to April 1, 2020. Meanwhile, the Date for Filing for this category will retrogress by early eight months.

On the contrary, the India EB-5 Unreserved Final Action date has moved up by more than a year to January 1, 2022. Similarly, China witnessed an- advancement of seven months to July 15, 2016, in the same category. However, the Date for Filing for the EB-5 Unreserved category will retrogress by three months to October 1, 2016.

Key Takeaways of October 2024 US Visa Bulletin

The USCIS' October US visa bulletin uses official jargon to distinguish between “Dates for Filing” and “Final Action Dates.”

Also read | US immigration: EB-2 visa reaches annual limit for 2024

One's priority date must coincide (or fall before) with the cut-off date listed alongside the country's visa category. The Dates for Filing determine the application's eligibility timeline, implying when applicants can submit their adjustment of status or immigrant visa applications. Conversely, the Final Action Dates signal the estimated time for one's application approval, ultimately leading to permanent residency.

Employment-Based preferences

1st: Priority Workers - 28.6% global employment-based preference level + surplus numbers of fourth and fifth preferences.

2nd: Members of the Professions Holding Advanced Degrees / Persons of Exceptional Ability - 28.6% of worldwide employment-based preference level + numbers left out by the first.

3rd: Skilled Workers, Professionals and Other Workers - 28.6% of global level + numbers left over by the first and second preferences, with 10,000 allotted to ‘Other Workers’.

4th: Certain Special Immigrants - 7.1% of the global level, with 32% set aside as follows: 20% for qualified immigrants investing in a rural area + 10% for qualified immigrants investing in high unemployment areas + 2% for qualified immigrants in infrastructure projects. The remaining 68% is unreserved and set aside for all eligible immigrants.

5th: Employment Creation - 7.1% of the worldwide level.

Final Action Dates for Employment-based cases:

Employment-based preferenceIndiaChina-mainland bornMexicoPhilippines
1stFebruary 1, 2022November 8, 2022CC
2ndJuly 15, 2012March 22, 2020March 15, 2023March 15, 2023
3rdNovember 1, 2012April 1, 2020November 15, 2022November 15, 2022
Other WorkersNovember 1, 2012January 1, 2017December 1, 2020December 1, 2020
4thJanuary 1, 2021January 1, 2021January 1, 2021January 1, 2021
Certain Religious WorkersUUUU
5th Unreserved (including C5, T5, I5, R5)January 1, 2022July 15, 2016CC
5th Set Aside: Rural (20%)CCCC
5th Set Aside: High Unemployment (10%)CCCC
5th Set Aside: Infrastructure (2%)CCCC

Dates for filing Employment-based visa applications:

Employment-based preferenceIndiaChina-mainland bornMexicoPhilippines
1stApril 15, 2022January 1, 2023CC
2ndJanuary 1, 2013October 1, 2020August 1, 2023August 1, 2023
3rd June 8, 2013November 15, 2020March 1, 2023March 1, 2023
Other WorkersJune 8, 2013January 1, 2018May 22, 2021May 22, 2021
4thFebruary 1, 2021February 1, 2021February 1, 2021February 1, 2021
Certain Religious WorkersFebruary 1, 2021February 1, 2021February 1, 2021February 1, 2021
5th Unreserved (including C5, T5, I5, R5)April 1, 2022October 1, 2016CC
5th Set Aside (Rural 20%)CCCC
5th Set Aside (High Unemployment 10%)CCCC
5th Set Aside (Infrastructure 2%)CCCC

Family-based Applications:

F1: Unmarried sons + daughters of US citizens [23,400 + numbers left out by fourth preference].

Second: Spouse and children + unmarried sons and daughters of permanent residents

F2A: Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents - 77% of overall second preference, of which 75% are exempt from the per-country limit.

F2B: Unmarried Sons and Daughters (21 years or older) of Permanent Residents - 23% of overall second preference.

F3: Married Sons + Daughters of US Citizens - 23,400 + numbers left out by first and second preferences.

F4: Brothers and Sisters of Adult US Citizens - 65,000 + surplus numbers of first three preferences.

Also read | PwC to lay off 1,800 employees, 2.5% of its US workforce to be impacted: Report

Final Action Dates for family-sponsored applications:

Family-sponsored preferenceIndiaChinaMexicoPhilippines
F1October 22, 2015October 22, 2015January 1, 2003March 1, 2012
F2ANovember 22, 2021November 22, 2021March 8, 2021November 22, 2021
F2BMay 1, 2016May 1, 2016January 15, 2005October 22, 2011
F3April 1, 2010April 1, 2010August 22, 2000September 8, 2002
F4March 1, 2006August 1, 2007February 22, 2001February 1, 2004

Dates for filing family-based visa applications:

Family-sponsored preferenceIndiaChina-mainland bornMexicoPhilippines
F1October 22, 2015October 22, 2015January 1, 2003March 1, 2012
F2ANovember 22, 2021November 22, 2021March 8, 2021November 22, 2021
F2BMay 1, 2016May 1, 2016January 15, 2005October 22, 2011
F3April 1, 2010April 1, 2010August 22, 2000September 8, 2002
F4August 1, 2007August 1, 2007February 22, 2001February 1, 2004
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to elections, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
